UMass women’s soccer falls 4-1 to Ohio

The Massachusetts women’s soccer team struggled to find offensive rhythm or defensive intensity in a 4-1 loss to Ohio on Sunday afternoon at Rudd Field.

The end-of-season slump continues for the Minutewomen (5-7-4, 3-5-2 Mid-American), as this marks the fourth consecutive game in which UMass has either lost or tied. Sunday also marked the Minutewomen’s first goal since facing Buffalo on Oct. 9.

With six minutes left in the first half, Amelia Bloom ran the ball down the middle of the field and passed it to an open Aline Traber on the right side. Traber cocked back and launched the ball into the left side of the net, just past the fingertips of Ohio goalkeeper Celeste Sloma. Sunday’s goal was the freshman’s second of the season.

The goal re-energized the Minutewomen, who doubled their speed and intensity for the remainder of the period.

The Bobcats (5-9-5, 3-5-4 MAC) were aggressive and active from the opening whistle, leading to a 2-1 advantage at the half in what was a physical, fast-paced match.

UMass’ lack of a standout player may have worked earlier in the season, but it has recently made it difficult for the coaching staff to know who to rely on in key moments.

“It’s been difficult to assess or predict who is going to rise to the challenge of the day,” head coach Jason Dowiak said. “We’ve been really inconsistent all year to play the way we know we are capable of.”

UMass carried that energy into the second half, but disaster struck when an Ohio player got past a defender, leaving senior Bianca Cardano as the last line of defense. Cardano’s slide tackle did not go to plan, and she was shown her second yellow card of the contest. The resulting red card forced the Minutewomen to play a player down and left the defense vulnerable to an Ohio offensive onslaught.

The seniors’ first card was shown in the 20th minute of the contest.

Less than a minute later, Ohio’s Kate Robinson found the back of the net off a cross from Rayann Pruss, giving the Bobcats a 3-1 lead and full control of the match.

“It was a bad moment for [Cardano] to have to make the decision to foul there,” Dowiak said. “A lot of bad things happened before that for it to get to that point. What was harder was [Ohio] scoring so quickly after going down a player. That really took our hearts out of it.”

Ohio dominated possession throughout the game, generating 15 shots in the first half compared to UMass’ eight. The gap only widened after Cardano’s ejection, as the Minutewomen managed just four shots in the second half while Ohio fired off 16.

UMass appeared a step behind all afternoon, unable to find a rhythm on either side of the ball.

“We gave a lot of passes away unnecessarily,” Dowiak said. “We were really poor technically today and we were really slow to step and engage defensively as well. [Ohio] had no pressure on them, their season was over, so they just came out and played with a lot of joy, passion and energy and we did not.”

The top eight teams in the MAC standings qualify for the postseason and a win over Ohio would have clinched a playoff berth for the Minutewomen. Instead, UMass now faces a must-win situation next time out.

The Minutewomen will close out the regular season at home against Bowling Green on Wednesday, Oct. 29. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. and the game can be streamed live on ESPN+.

