UMass women’s soccer prepares for two-game road trip

The Massachusetts women’s soccer team continues its slate of Mid-American Conference play this week following a primarily successful stretch of recent games, posting a 2-1 record through its last three outings. The Minutewomen (5-5-3, 3-3-1 MAC) look to continue that prominent play, matching up against two conference rivals: on the road against Miami (Ohio) and Toledo.

On Oct. 9, UMass upset conference powerhouse Buffalo 2-0, who currently sit at No. 2 in the MAC standings (6-2) and hold an impressive overall record of 10-3-1. Junior forward Caroline Dickson was the star of the match, recording both goals for the Minutewomen. Approaching halftime, the Connecticut native scored in back-to-back minutes, creating an abrupt lead that the Bulls could not recover from.

“This was a breakout moment for [Dickson], and we’ll keep encouraging her to keep finding those opportunities,” head coach Jason Dowiak said.

The offense took a step back production-wise against Eastern Michigan on Oct. 12, which resulted in a 0-0 tie. UMass produced 10 shots on goal but could not connect or consistently break through the Eagles’ stout defensive setup.

The Minutewomen struggled to score early in the season, being shutout in four out of their first seven games. Since then, the team has scored in all four of their most recent matches, finding a rhythm up until this outing.

Although the UMass attack continues to sway in terms of success, one factor continues to hold true: redshirt-freshman goalkeeper Leah Nisenfeld and the centerbacks remain one of the top defensive units in the MAC.

Through 13 games, the Nevada native has totaled 59 saves (the second-most in the conference), translating to the third-most denied per outing in the MAC with 4.54 in each contest. Nisenfeld also ranks second out of all MAC goalkeepers in total shutouts, recording six, a near 50 percent average. She totaled a combined eight saves through the last two games.

The RedHawks (7-5-1, 4-2-1 MAC) currently sit in the top half of the conference standings at No. 4 with an imposing 4-1 home record. The Minutewomen, who reside at No. 7, have a losing record on the road this year at 2-3-2.

As Miami allows 1.08 goals per outing, UMass has a chance to get its offense back on track by allowing its strikers to penetrate the back line of the opposing defense. RedHawks junior goalkeeper Dominique Popa averages the fewest saves per match in the conference at 2.46. When the ball finally arrives, she allows 1.08 goals per contest, which is the fourth-highest rate in the MAC.

Miami currently does not roster a top-10 scorer in the MAC, but the defensive unit for the Minutewomen must contain forward Katie O’Malley without opening opportunities for other RedHawks. O’Malley is one of the best in the conference at creating scoring opportunities for her teammates, with four assists on the season. The junior is also one of the most reliable players in the MAC when it matters the most, scoring two game-winning goals, which ties for the fifth most in the conference.

Prior to Miami’s 1-1 draw against Bowling Green last Sunday, the program won three games in a row, holding its opponents scoreless through every match. It is crucial for UMass to generate pressure on the net against a defense with so much momentum.

On the other hand, the Rockets (3-4-6, 0-3-4 MAC) sit near the bottom of the conference standings at No. 12, still searching for their first MAC victory of the season. Toledo lets up an average of over one goal each match, while falling under that mark in goals scored per game at .923.

Sunday’s game will not be a comfortable test for the Minutewomen, as the Rockets roster a premier scorer in sophomore forward Morgan Spitler. Toledo has been on a massive cold streak over the last month, however, failing to win a match since Sept. 4.

UMass now faces a pivotal stretch that could define its postseason outlook with two matches that present opportunities to solidify recent momentum and climb the MAC standings.

The Minutewomen face the RedHawks on Thursday, Oct. 16 at 7 p.m. and play the Rockets on Sunday, Oct. 19 at 1 p.m. Both matches can be watched on ESPN+.

Andrew Guindon can be reached at [email protected] and followed on X @NestPgs.