UMass women’s soccer set to play MAC rival Ohio in return to Amherst

The Massachusetts women’s soccer team returns to Amherst Sunday, to continue its Mid-American Conference play against Ohio as the end of the regular season quickly approaches. The Minutewomen (5-6-4, 3-4-2 MAC) are searching to get their offense back on track after being held scoreless in each of their last three matches and posting a record of 0-1-2.

UMass currently sits at No. 8 in the conference standings, two spots away from a qualifying position for the MAC tournament behind Eastern Michigan and Bowling Green.

The Minutewomen found their footing offensively prior to last week’s game slate, completing back-to-back 2-0 victories against Central Michigan and Buffalo. However, a 0-0 tie against Miami (OH) and a 0-1 shutout loss to Toledo held the program back from inching closer to postseason play.

UMass needs to win both of its final two games against the Bobcats (4-8-5, 2-4-4 MAC) and Bowling Green to have a chance at the tournament. The Minutewomen’s attack needs to generate more opportunities to do just that.

Through both contests last week, UMass totaled just 14 shots, with four of those attempts on target for the goal. Following the contest against the RedHawks (8-5-2, 5-2-2 MAC), head coach Jason Dowiak identified confidence as an element for the team to build off despite the lack of shots generated.

“Just the level of confidence that we are playing with in possession, we are creating good chances,” Dowiak said. “The last few games, goalkeepers have done a great job of keeping us out, but I am loving the way that we are playing.”

Miami (OH) played stout defense through all 90 minutes of play, eliminating the Minutewomen’s fast break attempts. UMass’ offense saw a few quality opportunities when it finally broke through the back line of the RedHawks defense but opposing goalkeeper Dominique Popa consistently made incredible saves. Nonetheless, the opportunities were present.

Yet, the Minutewomen offense regressed in the following match against the Rockets (4-5-6, 1-4-4 MAC). Dowiak described the outing as a learning experience for the team.

“We got outworked, we got outplayed,” Dowiak said. “We had too many of our top players not really rise to the challenge to play with enough urgency to warrant getting a more positive result.”

UMass must establish an offensive rhythm early to create as many scoring chances as possible Sunday. Ohio goalkeeper Celeste Sloma has recorded a .789 save percentage through most the season, ranking No. 8 in the conference. The senior has posted an impressive 3.53 saves per match, with the Bobcats’ allowing less than one goal in each outing, at .94.

Defensively against the RedHawks, the Minutewomen performed exceptionally well. Dowiak noted that the match was the “best defensive performance” he has seen from one of his squads since becoming the program’s head coach. UMass forced difficult shots all night and forced the Miami attack to settle for corner-kick chances as its best opportunity to score.

Minutewomen goalkeeper Leah Nisenfeld recorded three saves on the night, having to make diving attempts to save near scores on two separate occasions.

“Nisenfeld made two unbelievable saves in the second half,” Dowiak said. “To not play a minute her freshman year and to be able to perform at the level she is right now is pretty remarkable. She is a very gifted athlete. She is a very intelligent and thoughtful player, [with] the way she thinks about the game.”

The redshirt freshman’s execution was much the same against Toledo, where she posted four saves. Nisenfeld let up one score in the outing but recorded four clean sheets in a row prior to that match. UMass’ defense was strong, yet the offense could not hold up their end of the bargain, which has been the story of the 2025 season for the program.

Ohio has produced a lackluster offense in the MAC this season, scoring under one goal per match at .941, which nearly matches its average on goals allowed (.94). The Minutewomen may prioritize limiting the opportunities their defense allows Bobcats’ forward Jaimason Brooker, who has averaged 2 goals a game.

If UMass can combine their recent defensive stability with improved offensive execution, UMass could exploit Ohio’s scoring struggles and keep its postseason hopes alive.

The Minutewomen’s next game against Ohio on Oct. 26 will kick off at 1 p.m. on Rudd Field and can be watched on ESPN+.

