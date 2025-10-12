UMass women’s soccer stuck in a tense stalemate against Eastern Michigan

On a brisk Sunday afternoon, the Massachusetts women’s soccer team looked to stretch its win streak to three as it continued Mid-American Conference play. Eastern Michigan thwarted that dream, however, keeping the Minutewomen (5-5-3, 3-3-1 MAC) scoreless.

UMass found its rhythm over the past week, putting up two goals in each of its three consecutive games. The Eagles (4-6-4, 2-2-4 MAC) presented a different challenge though, priding themselves on their defensiveness.

Both teams had many chances to find the back of the net, but through aggressive defense and game-changing calls by the referees, the match ended tied.

“I think today was maybe the best quality that we’ve seen, but unfortunately it wasn’t enough to find the goal,” head coach Jason Dowiak said. “We created a lot of chances. I’m happy with the way we played today.”

With 32 minutes left in the second half, UMass goalkeeper Leah Nisenfeld found herself on an island as two forest green jerseys broke through. She dove for the ball, applying pressure and forcing Sipsock to hold her possession before her goal attempt, giving three Minutewomen time to rotate into the goal and send the ball the other way.

The Eagles also appeared to score with 10 minutes left in the first half, when forward Olivia Sipsock received a pass in the middle of the field. The junior found herself one-on-one with Nisenfeld, who slid for the ball as it went by her knee and into the right side of the goal.

However, the Minutewomen were able to let out a sigh of relief when the goal was called off for being offside. The goal leadup was the second offside offense for the Eagles, their last in the game. UMass committed one in each half.

Both squads got acclimated to the weather and the pace by the second half as the match transformed into a high-speed shootout. The Minutewomen doubled their shots from five in the first half to 10 in the second. Eight of those were on goal, but Eagles goalkeeper Ella Holland saved them all. Eastern Michigan recorded seven shots in the second half, an increase from the three it took in the first.

The second half was adrenaline-inducing, filled with well placed and well executed shots that both defenses stopped every time. Fans in the stands began to lean forward as the teams came close to the goal both desperately sought. Within the first three minutes of the half, UMass recorded two shots, testing Holland’s net.

Defense was the name of the game. The Eagles guarded the net fiercely, keeping every opponent under two goals since early September. Even on a day when Amelia Bloom and Peyton Costello each put up three shots on goal, with Morgan Bellamy adding two more, they were unwilling to budge defensively.

Corner kicks were some of the best opportunities either side saw of scoring as it slowed the game down and gave each team a chance to score. With 33 minutes left in the game, Eastern Michigan junior Rosalie Takacsy placed the ball perfectly into the middle of the Eagles’ defense. Nisenfeld punched it out of play to preserve the shutout and record her third clean sheet in a row.

Dowiak urged his team to “find the energy” in the final minutes as the teams battled until the final moment.

The Minutewomen continue conference play against Miami (Ohio) in Oxford on Thursday, Oct. 16. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. and can be streamed on ESPN+.

Jonathan Charlier can be reached at [email protected] and followed on X @JonathanDChar