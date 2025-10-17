UMass women’s soccer ties Miami (OH) 0-0 on the road

An incredible defensive performance results in the fourth consecutive shutout for the Massachusetts women’s soccer team. The Minutewomen (5-5-4, 3-3-2 Mid-American) tied MAC rival Miami (Ohio) 0-0 on a dark and chilly Thursday night in western Ohio during the two programs’ first-ever matchup.

Entering the contest, UMass was coming off another 0-0 draw against Eastern Michigan on Oct. 12, after picking up momentum to begin the latter half of the 2025 season with victories against Buffalo and Central Michigan.

“[Thursday] was the best defensive performance I can remember from a squad of ours in my entire time [as head coach],” head coach Jason Dowiak said. “[The team] was very purposeful and direct in the way that they played, I could not be more proud of the way our team defended.”

Although no goals were scored, the second half was highlighted by a plethora of scoring opportunities being shut down by exceptional defensive and goalkeeper play for both sides.

The RedHawks (7-5-2, 4-2-2 MAC) saw both of their best opportunities to score disappear at the hands of redshirt freshman goalkeeper Leah Nisenfeld.

During the 66th minute, Miami forward Katie O’Malley sent a cross-kick directly in front of the net and through the legs of a defender. The Nevada native, staring down a RedHawk at point-blank range, leaped onto the ball to prevent a Miami goal. In the 74th minute, a throw-in landed perfectly in the goal box, which Nisenfeld jumped on again with a RedHawk in the vicinity.

The keeper finished the night with three saves while facing 10 shots, continuing her standout play for the Minutewomen after earning MAC Goalkeeper of the Week for her two prior performances.

“Nisenfeld made two unbelievable saves in the second half,” Dowiak said. “To not play a minute her freshman year and to be able to perform at the level she is right now is pretty remarkable. She is a very gifted athlete. She is a very intelligent and thoughtful player, [with] the way she thinks about the game.”

The visitors also saw several high-percentage opportunities throughout the latter half of the outing that were halted by tight defense on fastbreaks and notable play from RedHawks goalkeeper Dominique Popa.

In the 56th minute, a UMass cross off a corner kick ended up in the possession of sophomore forward Morgan Bellamy, who then sent a shot toward the top of the net, but a leaping Popa tipped the attempt out of play.

Later on, junior forward Caroline Dickson utilized her speed to get by two defenders on a fastbreak and tried for the far bottom corner of the net. The Miami goalkeeper dove forward, tipping the shot just off target.

The Minutewomen struggled to apply pressure on offense, attempting just seven shots. However, Dowiak identifies confidence as an element of Thursday’s performance to build off heading into future matches.

“Just the level of confidence that we are playing with in possession, we are creating good chances,” Dowiak said. “The last few games, goalkeepers have done a great job of keeping us out, but I am loving the way that we are playing.”

Following a slow offensive start in the first half that saw the RedHawks maintain a majority of the possession, the UMass defense held strong against Miami’s early pressure. The backline defenders prevented the RedHawks offense from breaking into the box consistently. The Minutewomen gained momentum late in the half, creating chances as the oppposing attack faded.

Physicality defined the close-quarter play between these two teams, with 23 penalties assigned throughout the night — 10 of which were on the Minutewomen. UMass sophomore defender Libby Fisher received the only yellow card in Thursday’s contest.

The Minutewomen return to action on Sunday, Oct. 19, continuing their MAC road trip to Toledo. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. and can be watched live on ESPN+.

