We are too accepting of extremists in pop culture

How much do you critically think about the media you consume every day?

Entertainment such as television, music, movies and video games don’t just reflect our values, but actively shape them. The things we take stimuli from in our daily lives, to the point where they seem trivial, are what philosopher Louis Althusser called the “Ideological State Apparatus.” He argues this is a form of conditioning within society that does not require physical force to instill morals or rules.

Althusser specifically explains that media and cultural institutions “guide our thoughts, beliefs and interests and reinforce the status quo, discouraging individuals from challenging their existing place in society,” making some attitudes feel “correct” and natural, while suppressing others.

So, when the main character of a narrative is oppressed or has done wrongdoing to them in some way, the “Ideological State Apparatus” conditions us to feel bad or root for the character in the long run. Take, for example, the story of Eren Yeager from the hit manga-turned-anime Attack on Titan.

Yeager is a young boy who experiences his mother’s death at the hands of man-eating Titans. Driven by vengeance, he enlists in the military to fight beyond the walls of his state and uncover the secrets of the Titans’ origin. Early victories bolster him as a hero, but each revelation reveals a darker truth. Humanity itself is bigger than he thought, but divided. He also learns that the Titans were once human like him.

As he learns of the oppressive world beyond his homeland and the hate his own people have suffered, Eren becomes convinced that the only path to true freedom is absolute victory. He unleashes the “Rumbling,” commanding countless humungous Titans to trample the world outside his walls, thus killing 80 percent of humanity and committing a preemptive genocide to ensure his people’s survival. This act transforms him from a sympathetic avenger into a mass murdering villain.

However, a surprising amount of my generation does not see it that way. In a now deleted subreddit named r/yeagerbomb, users expressed their full support for Eren and the other fascist elements of his faction. On other parts of the platform, some users write entire essays on why “tl;dr: EREN YEAGER DID NOTHING WRONG.”

Defense of his actions brings forward a greater issue within pop culture. It is evidence of a stark lack of media literacy — the ability to rigorously analyze and participate in debates about the media and its role in constructing meaning.

In same final act Eren commits the atrocity, it is revealed that his ultimate plan was to make himself the villain of the world, and his friends the heroes that put an end to his actions. Therefore, the world would then owe the Eldian people an unpayable debt and the persecution of the Eldians would cease. At no point does Eren ever believe that what he made was the wrong choice, only that it was his only choice to make.

Yet these facts seem to be ignored when discussing the finale of the series, especially Erens actions. Instead, users of social media platforms use him, and similar characters such as Anakin Skywalker of ‘Star Wars’ and Paul Atreides of ‘Dune’ in edits to showcase how cool they are. These edits garner millions of views and likes on various platforms, as many comments center around why these characters have done no wrong.

Propelling these extremist figures to idol-like status demonstrates the fundamental misunderstanding of their roles in media. When taking the “Ideological State Apparatus” into consideration, these characters serve as warnings for our society. Warning how unchecked fear and desire for control can corrupt even the noblest intentions, how dangerous messianic leadership and blind devotion to charismatic figures can be and how empathy can be weaponized into extremist ideology that can spiral into irreversible atrocities.

Some critics say that rooting for complex antiheroes like Eren Yeager ultimately strengthens our capacity for empathy and critical reflection. They argue that by understanding a character’s motivations, even when they lead to horrific choices, viewers develop nuanced moral reasoning and become more compassionate toward real-world struggles.

However, this view overlooks how the “Ideological State Apparatus” weaponizes empathy to make violence appear as a justified response to trauma. There is a difference between rooting for a character and idolizing them. In the first, the view wants them to succeed; in the second, the viewer wants to become like them.

When audiences celebrate genocide in fiction, they demonstrate a failure to distinguish dramatic perspective from moral endorsement. Empathizing with Eren’s suffering does not require applauding his choice to commit mass murder; true media literacy demands recognizing narrative complexity without needing to condone atrocities.

Characters like Eren Yeager reveal the dangers of sympathy without critical thought and how the “Ideological State Apparatus” can weaponize our compassion. It’s time to reclaim our moral agency. Question the stories you consume and advocate for media literacy education in schools and online communities. Only by challenging the systems that normalize this behavior can we transform entertainment into a tool for responsible reflection rather than blind idolization.

Shon Eric Hernandez can be reached at [email protected], or followed on X @SHAnarchy000.