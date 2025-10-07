Wednesday release ‘Bleeds’

Wednesday released their sixth studio album “Bleeds” on September 19. With a heightened Southern twang, Wednesday has transcended beyond their grungy rock style to engulf more of a country gaze-infused sound.

Hailing from Ashville, North Carolina, Wednesday spans across a wide spectrum of genres. The band is widely recognized for their shoegaze-inspired guitar tones, slacker rock ease, twangy pedal steel and their deep country roots. Formed from an unexpected blend of influences, Wednesday has cultivated a sound that is both distinct and unforgettable.

The band began in 2017 as a solo project for the band’s frontwoman, Karly Hartzman. Today, Wednesday features Hartzman on vocals and guitar, MJ Lenderman on guitar and backing vocals, Xandy Clemis on pedal steel, Ethan Baechtold on bass and Alan Miller on drums.

“Bleeds” introduces a mature direction for Wednesday, signaling a shift from their foundational raw noise rock style. Many of the tracks stand out as some of Wednesday’s most dynamic and polished work yet, balancing upbeat, country-leaning energy, with crisp guitar solos. Even the album’s softer moments remain strong, offering a refined evolution from Wednesday’s original sound.

The album opens with a dramatic rise in the album’s first track, “Reality TV Argument Bleeds.” A soft drum and bass buildup peaks as Hartzman’s urgent vocals enter, layered with a familiar blend of twangy and crunchy distorted guitar. The song jumps between sporadic spikes in mellow lows and captivating highs driven by the track’s haunting and whining melody.

“Wound Up Here (By Holding On)” introduces a hometown feel, carried by Wednesday’s signature twinkly instrumentals and droning guitar sweeps. Hartzman’s voice weaves throughout the melody of the track, complemented by the guitar’s expressive whine. The booming chorus stands out as one of the album’s most powerful moments, merging a shoegaze-infused tone with a country groove that shifts between gritty and soft distortion.

“Elderberry Wine,” the album’s lead single released in May, leans heavily into the band’s country influence. Stepping away from their heavier shoegaze elements, the track embraces a more traditional twangy rock style, showcasing Wednesday’s ability to capture an authentic Southern sound. The gentle guitar and pedal steel create a cozy and homey atmosphere.

“Pick Up That Knife” begins with a hypnotic and repetitive beat that sets a tranquil tone before shifting into moments of jarring disorientation. These dynamic transitions mark a turning point in Wednesday’s sound towards an edgier country-gaze sound, introducing a fresh dimension to the band’s evolving style.

Hartzman’s clever lyricism specifically stands out on “Pick Up That Knife.” In the song’s latter half, Hartzman repeats “they’ll meet you outside,” with escalating intensity, culminating in a cathartic climax before Lenderman’s blistering guitar solo outro.

“Bitter Everyday” carries a heavy, warped edge through thick guitar textures and piercing melodic lines. Much like Wednesday’s previous work, “Bitter Everyday” fluctuates between aggressive guitar segments and Hartzman’s powerful voice. The song winds down with a tender outro, as Hartzman’s soft voice drifts over faint guitar strumming.

“Bleeds” closes out with “Gary’s II”, a follow-up to their song “Gary’s” from their 2021 album “Twin Plagues.” The closing track is much quieter than most of the other songs on “Bleeds.” Continuing their authentic country feel, the slide guitar and intricate guitar picking carries the song and brings the album to a gentle and satisfying close.

As the band’s sixth studio album, “Bleeds” signals a promising future for Wednesday. Graduating from their noise-rock origins, Wednesday has crafted a more dynamic and polished sound. Wednesday has recently announced their upcoming North American Spring Tour. Wednesday will be playing at the Royale in Boston on April 1, 2026.

