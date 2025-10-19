Wendel: What we learned from UMass men’s basketball’s first exhibition

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — One of the longest offseasons in sports partially ended on Sunday, as the Massachusetts men’s basketball team took the floor for an exhibition game against Brown.

In their first in-game action of 2025-26, the Minutemen won 92-74, but it was a performance that bears no weight on KenPom rankings or conference standings. More importantly, the game gave fans and us media members our first look at what head coach Frank Martin’s squad could look like this season. With 10 new players on the roster, the opportunity was sorely needed.

As I sat in the Pizzitola Sports Center watching things unfold, here are three observations I made on UMass’ roster.

Division I transfers show their worth

Within the Minutemen’s class of newcomers this season, two stood out as established Division I contributors: Leonardo Bettiol and Marcus Banks Jr. Both made their way into Martin’s starting lineup on Sunday, and both flashed their potential value to the team while on the court.

Bettiol, an Abilene Christian transfer, brings a new dimension of big man play to Amherst. Last season, there was never a four and five-man that felt comfortable with the ball in their hands outside of the paint. The graduate student had no issues there, facilitating offense from the mid-range and confidently firing in passes to teammates. When he opted to hold on to the ball, his shot selection came off post moves and spot-up mid-range looks, extending Brown’s defense just a little farther out.

Banks Jr. stole the show, taking the shot-making acumen he’s known for to another level. Martin made it clear early that his graduate guard had the green light and the UMBC transfer pounced on the opportunity, going a perfect 7-of-7 from deep. With a pure shooting form and an impressive ability to create space, it’s tough not to imagine Banks Jr. leading this team in scoring.

“[Bettiol and Banks Jr.] both play with a purpose,” Martin said. “They’re great dudes … those two guys, [Daniel Hankins-Sanford], Jayden Ndjigue, our oldest players, they allow me to coach them.”

Defense: pesky on the perimeter, work to do down low

Through all of the Minutemen’s faults last season, their opponents consistently struggled scoring at the rim. Led by Hankins-Sanford and Shahid Muhammad walling up down low, UMass held teams to just 55.3 percent shooting on close twos, three percentage points below the national average.

On Sunday, although one of those leaders remained on the floor, the Bears did their best work at the rim with 28 paint points. The Ivy League squad’s offense found success not through brute strength but through their positioning, settling in behind Minutemen defenders for layups and the occasional slam.

Fans don’t need to bristle too much at this news for two reasons. Firstly and most importantly, multiple UMass frontcourt pieces saw their first extended Division I playing time on Sunday. Be it Luka Damjanac in an expanded role or Dimitri Clerc and Charles Outlaw in their post-JUCO eras, there’s an expectation that these players will start to gel as they get more accustomed to the level of competition.

Secondly, what the Minutemen lacked down low they made up for in spunk around the perimeter. 22 percent of Brown’s possessions ended in turnovers, as players up and down the roster struggled with UMass’ pressure up top. Guards like Banks Jr. and K’Jei Parker used their frames perfectly, poking their hands into ballhandlers’ business without fouling and getting to their spots quickly as the Bears moved the ball around. Martin’s said that he’s still waiting to gain a defensive identity this season, but once he does, the perimeter will likely feature heavily.

Guard rotation TBD

UMass is starting from a clean slate in its backcourt in 2025-26. Of its options at both guard positions, there’s a Division I transfer (Banks Jr.), lower division stars (Parker, Donovan Brown) and even a true freshman (Danny Carbuccia).

Sunday made it clear that playing time is still up for grabs within the unit. All four players mentioned above spent between 14 and 21 minutes on the floor, and no two of them play the same.

“I purposely started getting rotations together … earlier than I have in the past,” Martin said. “This week, I’m probably going to get a different group of guys and make them practice together a lot more.”

There’s been swirling interest around Carbuccia since the point guard arrived on campus, and in 21 minutes played, the White Plains, N.Y., native showed flashes of what he could be at the next level. The typical timidity expected out of a freshman wasn’t present, as he let shots fly from all over the court. Carbuccia also used his quick first step and handle wisely, getting to the cup and finishing over defenders.

When Carbuccia did pass up a look, his impressive vision came into play. The freshman led the team with five assists, mostly to Banks Jr. on the perimeter. There are certainly still areas like shot selection that he needs work in, but with his strengths, I’d expect Carbuccia to have some sort of role on opening night.

