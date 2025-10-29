Western Massachusetts People’s Tribunal held at Amherst Unitarian Church

Additional reporting by Norah Stewart

On Saturday, Oct. 25, an audience of over 150 people came together at the Universalist Unitarian Church in downtown Amherst for the Western Massachusetts People’s Tribunal.

The crowd was made up of local organizations, students from the five colleges, staff, faculty and community members. The biggest targets of the event were RTX (formerly Raytheon) and L3Harris, defense technology manufacturers that provide weapons for the Israeli military.

“We want to show that we’re not going away and all these attempts, threats of violence, institutional suppression, these are not going to be successful in silencing us, they’re not going to quell solidarity movements,” Eric Strong, a senior history major and representative of the University of Massachusetts Coalition for Palestine, said.

The tribunal was set up as a mock trial with 11 groups testifying against academic institutions and companies in the Pioneer Valley. Among those groups were Jewish Voices for Peace, Stop L3Harris, UMass Dissenters, STEM Caucus, Hampshire Students for Justice in Palestine, Smith Students for Justice in Palestine and the UMass Coalition for Palestine.

The crowd was engaged and energetic, often booing or reacting with shouts of “shame” during the speeches.

“I hope that we can send a message to the fascists of the world and of the valley that we’re not afraid of them, and we’ll out-organize them until Palestine is free,” Koby Leff, coordinator for the Tribunal safety team, said.

Many groups testified against their school administrations. The on-campus organizations, or the prosecution, accused each defendant of complacency in genocide, highlighting their connections to the Israeli persecution of Palestinians in Gaza.

“I’m trans, I’ve felt lots of welcomeness on that front, and it was very surprising to see culturally, how many people, including in positions of power, to say ‘oh well, you don’t care about Palestinian lives.’ That’s the exception,” Leff said.

Originally scheduled for May 2025, the Tribunal had to be postponed for nine months due to threats of violence, including threats of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) being called on the event.

Strong explained that groups testifying received “no effective support from UMass in helping us to deal with these threats,” Strong added. “But we’re here, we have a robust safety team that we put together to protect ourselves, and we’re really proud of the work we’ve done.”

Kevin Young, history professor at UMass and member of UMass Amherst Faculty and Staff for Justice in Palestine, denounced two claims he said UMass makes to avoid divestment from companies that contribute to genocide: “institutional neutrality” and financial concerns.

Young outlined UMass’ compliance to the Kalven Report, a 1967 document that defines the necessity of institutional neutrality on political and social issues.

“The Kalven Report is based on a false distinction between the political and the non-political,” Young said. “By its logic, divesting from genocide is a political action, investing in genocide is neutral and non-political.”

But in reality, “all university policies are political,” Young said.

Young went on to explain that the claim that divesting from weapons dealers will cost the university and its students money has some plausibility.

“At least until we look at the actual numbers,” Young said. “UMass Amherst alone has run a campus surplus of $100 million or more for the past four years.”

“The central UMass system has a stabilization fund of $164 million that remains untouched … in 2024, UMass administrators spent over half a million dollars to repress an anti-genocide encampment,” according to Young.

Strong said that $20 million of UMass’ endowment goes towards RTX, “In short, there’s plenty of money,” Young said.

During their testimony, the UMass Coalition for Palestine condemned the tactics used to remove student protesters during the May 2024 encampments.

“The Reyes administration summoned over 200 campus, town and state police who arrested 138 students, faculty staff and community members,” Strong said. “I was there on May 7, and over the course of the night saw my fellow protesters punched, kicked, knelt on, choked, slammed to the ground and beaten with batons by police officers … UMass’ decision to call the police actively endangered the lives of its students.”

Strong also referenced a report by the Council of American Islamic Relations, which states that “UMass is a hostile campus for Arab and Muslim students, due to the hostile treatment of peaceful protesters and the discriminatory sanctions and pattern of neglect in addressing anti-Arab and anti-Palestinian harassment.”

Outside the church, community members held a vigil, where Rabbi Esther Azar lit candles and sang for the freedom of Palestine. Attendees crafted paper Poppies, part of the Poppies for Palestine project, where each flower represents a child killed in Gaza.

Tatiana Rodriguez, an organizer of the Tribunal, emphasized the importance of including the voices of all members of the Western Massachusetts community when fighting for Palestinian solidarity.

“We understand that we hold a lot of power as academics and people who work in university spaces. We have access to information that other people don’t have, and we wanted to bring that information to the public and allow them to use it to inform their decision making,” Rodriguez said.

The judges of the tribunal, George Abraham, English professor at Amherst College, Hannah Moushabeck, the head of Interlink Publishing and Isabel Espinal, scholar and co-editor at Latinx Talk, concluded the event by providing their proposals for reparations.

“Invite our students to rebuild the encampment, have a ceremony of apology and reparations to rebuild and honor all that was destroyed there,” Espinal said.

Huwaida Arraf, a Palestinian-American activist and attorney, spoke virtually at the event, encouraging activists to continue fighting for Palestinian liberation and to dismantle oppressive systems.

“Every tribunal, every BDS campaign, every class, every teach-in, every protest, every sit-in, every march, they are all part of a fabric of resistance that’s being woven by people who refuse to surrender their humanity,” Arraf said. “Together these acts accumulate power. Moral, political, and material. And they begin to create cracks in the wall of impunity that has been built up by our governments. And between those cracks, justice begins to grow.”

