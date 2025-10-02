Women’s soccer notebook: UMass falls against Western Michigan

The Massachusetts women’s soccer team lost 5-2 to Western Michigan in a game where the hosts never lost control. UMass (3-5-2, 1-3 Mid-American Conference) took its third MAC loss of the season to the Broncos (8-2-1, 4-0-1 MAC) who won their 28th straight game in the conference.

Western Michigan came out hot with an impressive goal with 40 minutes left in the half when Heidi Thomasma snuck a header into the right corner of the goal, assisted by a well-placed corner kick by Drew Martin. In a valiant effort, Minutewomen goalkeeper Leah Nisenfeld dove for it, but could not get to the ball in time.

This opened the gateways for a dominant half by the Broncos that UMass did not have an answer for in the period. In the first half, the Minutewomen had only three shots and two shots on goal while the Bronco had eight shots, three of those being on goal.

Western Michigan’s swarming defense made it difficult for the visitors to gain significant ball control, relegating them to playing the half on defense. The reigning MAC defensive player of the week, Mira Pierre-Webster, played a big role in hounding the ball while being rough with the Minutewomen. UMass did not shy away from the contact, but its youth struggled to battle through it.

The Minutewomen eventually got their offense in gear, but the 4-0 deficit they tried to battle out of was too much to bear. With 17 minutes left in the second half, UMass got on the score board when Aline Traber was awarded a free kick due to a foul committed by Pierre-Webster.

Traber took full advantage and powered the ball through the line of athletes and into the far right of the goal, out of reach of Broncos goalkeeper Ava Wilberding. The Switzerland native earned her first goal of her collegiate career and brought some life back to the Minutewomen in doing so.

UMass’ second goal came soon after when midfielder Kayla Nohasiarisoa hit a header off a right cross kick from Sophia Foley. The freshman’s first collegiate goal narrowed the score to 4-2, bringing Western Michigan starters back into the game with 10 minutes left.

The Minutewomen played a more competitive second half and showed the potential of what this squad could become with some experience and confidence under their belt. In the period, they put up seven shots while Western Michigan had 10 shots.

The Broncos’ game-winning lead was built on offensive pressure that traversed both halves of the game. Martin added a second goal for Western Michigan in the 24th minute, while Madi Canada and Meredith Vance continued their flow into the second half with a pair of goals.

Abby Werthman delivered the last goal for the Broncos with 10 minutes left in the game. Western Michigan’s leading scorer notched her sixth goal of the season that went right over the hands of UMass substitute goalie Pepper Escher. This made the score 5-2 and killed any chance of a Minutewomen comeback.

While UMass’ offensive output didn’t amount to a win, their multi-faceted offensive approach looked encouraging for future games. Nohasiarisoa led the Minutewomen with two shots, while Foley, Libby Fisher, Sarah DeFreitas and Bellamy Morgan all chipped in with one shot.

UMass faces Central Michigan at the CMU Soccer/Lacrosse Complex on Oct. 5 at 1 p.m. This game is available to watch live on Chippewas All-Access.

