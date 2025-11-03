2025-26 UMass basketball preview special issue

At long last, the Massachusetts men’s and women’s basketball teams will commence the 2025-26 season on Monday, Nov. 3. UMass is entering its first Mid-American Conference campaign after spending nearly half a century in the Atlantic 10. Both teams will open their seasons with matchups against Sun Belt opponents as a part of the MAC-SBC Challenge. The Minutemen will host Marshall at the Mullins Center, while the Minutewomen will visit Old Dominion.

Head coach Frank Martin is stepping into his fourth season at the helm of UMass men’s basketball. Following a prolific 20-win season in 2023-24, the Minutemen regressed to instead losing 20 games in 2024-25. The addition of 10 new players shakes up the roster and gives UMass a fresh spark heading into its new conference. Forward Daniel Hankins-Sanford was named to the Preseason All-MAC Second Team and will be critical to his team’s success.

UMass women’s basketball found new life in 2024-25. Head coach Mike Leflar enters his third season after improving from 5-27 to 17-15 year over year. The Minutewomen are returning four starters and upgraded the depth on their bench this offseason. Reigning A-10 Rookie of the Year Yahmani McKayle and A-10 Third Team All-Conference member Megan Olbrys will lead UMass into battle in 2025-26.

With the men’s team ranked No. 5 in the MAC preseason poll and the women’s team projected No. 3, both squads are looking to stake their claim in the brand-new conference and make their presence felt, armed with stronger resources than much of their competition.

Men’s Basketball

The Minutemen completed a roster revamp this offseason by adding seven transfers and three freshmen to the squad. Dean Wendel highlights them all in his roster preview.

UMass’ main contributors this season will be a combination of old and new. Cameron Pellegrino identifies the team’s four principal “X-factors” in his article.

The Minutemen’s non-conference schedule ranges from matchups against power conference opponents to a Division III school. Cole Smith-Rakoff previews all 10 confirmed matchups in his non-conference breakdown.

UMass will begin its first ever round of MAC conference play during the holiday season. Tym Brown does a deep dive into all 12 unique conference opponents who hope to make life difficult during year one in the MAC.

Women’s Basketball

Captains Megan Olbrys and Allie Palmieri are returning for another year leading the Minutewomen onto the court. Matt Ford-Wellman spotlights the familiar faces who are back in Amherst for another season.

Complementing the seven returners are six additions who hope to make their UMass debut this season. Emma Bensley underscores the fresh pickups and they can help the Minutewomen in 2025-26.

The Minutewomen will need players outside of last year’s leading scorer, Megan Olbrys, to step up. Rosie Follet discusses four of the other “X-Factors” that could make or break this season.

UMass is set to face a combination of regional foes and newborn conference rivals this season. Jonathan Charlier goes in-depth on all 22 teams the Minutewomen have on their schedule.

2024-25 Highlights

A wild triple overtime win over Fordham spanned 3 hours and 45 minutes and tied a school-record 120 points scored. Rahsool Diggins also scored the most points in Minutemen history in the game, with 46.

The Minutemen closed their Atlantic 10 chapter after 49 years with a first-round loss to La Salle in the conference tournament.

Mike Maynard highlighted the relationship between Daniel Hankins-Sanford and Frank Martin with an eloquent feature story on the duo.

UMass women’s basketball created a culture of togetherness and a unique sense of chemistry both on and off the court that will carry into 2025-26.

At just 5-foot-6, Yahmani McKayle recorded the third triple-double in Minutewomen history against Stonehill.

The Minutewomen fell in the first round of the A-10 tournament against Saint Louis, but qualified for the WNIT, beating Stonehill in the first round before falling to Buffalo in an overtime thriller.

Contributors to this special issue include Head Sports Editor Dean Wendel, Assistant Sports Editors Cameron Pellegrino, Tym Brown and Emma Bensley and beat reporters Cole Smith-Rakoff, Matt Ford-Wellman, Jonathan Charlier and Rosie Follet.