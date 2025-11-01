Categories:

2025 Amherst Election Special Issue

A breakdown of the candidates and their stances on local issues ahead of election day
By Collegian Staff
November 1, 2025
Election Day Polls in Amherst, Nov. 5 2025
Gustavo Atencio Flores

On Nov. 4, Amherst residents will head to the polls to vote for their 13 member town council. The polls will open promptly at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

Last November, Amherst residents went to the polls for a very different reason, for the Presidential election. This year, they will be voting more locally for three at-large positions and two seats per district. This special issue looks into specific candidates and how they would approach issues, including housing, inclusivity, college/university relations, budgeting and more.

 

District 1 Candidates:

Incumbent Ndifreke “Freke” Ette, an Amherst College professor, is running for his second term against longtime Amherst resident Vince O’Connor and community organizer Jillian Brevik. All three candidates discussed their primary concerns and specifically their solutions to the ongoing housing crisis.

Incumbent Cathy Schoen is also running for reelection in District 1, but couldn’t be reached for comment.

By: Bella Astrofsky and Madison Keddy

 

District 2 Candidates:

Longtime councilman Lynn Greisemer is running against returning candidate, Amber Lee Cano-Martin, who lost in 2023, and newcomer Jason Dorney. All three outlined changes they would make to shift the fluctuating budget and provide better housing options for their constituents.

By: Anna Fanning and Madison Keddy

 

District 3 & 4 Candidates:

District 3 has two incumbents up for re-election, George Ryan and Heather Hala Lord, against returning candidate Patrick Drumm. Both Ryan and Drumm shared concerns and ideas over how to handle zoning, infrastructure and housing in Amherst.

District 4 also has 2 incumbents running for re-election; Pamela Rooney and Jennifer Taub and one newcomer, Dillion Maxfield, a city planner for Easthampton. Maxfield and Taub also had concerns over the housing and zoning currently in Amherst and have differing opinions on how to best approach the issue.

District 3 incumbent Heather Hala Lord and District 4 incumbent Pamela Rooney couldn’t be reached for a comment.

By: Madison Keddy, Anna Fanning and Bella Astrofsky

 

At-large candidates:

Four candidates are running for the three available seats for at-large positions on the council, including two incumbents: Mandi Jo Hanneke and Ellisha Wlaker. The other two are social worker Charlotte Allegra Rice Clark and longtime resident Andrew Churchill. Hanneke and Churchill both elaborated on ways to expand the town’s revenue, while Clark emphasized the need to prioritize the Community Responders for Equity, Safety & Service (CRESS). Yet the three candidates agreed that action must be taken to address the housing issues in Amherst.

Incumbent Ellisha Walker is also running for reelection for the at-large position, but couldn’t be reached for comment.

By: Inaara Bhaidani and Madison Keddy

 

Town Council Debates:

Two town council candidate debates were hosted by the Amherst Current and the University of Massachusetts School of Public Policy.

The first debate held on Oct. 24 featured District 1 and at-large candidates: Andrew Churchill, Charlotte Allegra Rice Clark, Ellisha Walker, Mandi Jo Hanneke and Freke Ette. The candidates discussed developing CRESS, how to address the ongoing housing/zoning issues, and raising taxes and the cost of living in Amherst.

By: Anna Fanning and Bella Astrofsky

The second debate, held on Oct. 27, featured six candidates from Districts 2 through 5 and focused on the rising prices of homes in Amherst and the complicated relationship between Amherst and UMass.

By: Ashley Son

Head News Editor Alexandra Hill contributed to this special issue, along with Assistant News Editor Bella Astrofsky and staff writers Ashley Son, Madison Keddy, Inaara Bhaidani and  Anna Fanning

 

