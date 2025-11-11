Allie Palmieri guides UMass in second-half comeback against Harvard

The Massachusetts women’s basketball team was down 29-22 going into halftime against Harvard on Tuesday night. However, with the help of Allie Palmieri, the Minutewomen (3-0) secured a 68-55 win to remain undefeated.

“[Palmieri]… had 17 [points] in the second half, all big ones, had a tough first half,” head coach Mike Leflar said. “Again, I challenged her. She didn’t get down on herself. Hopefully [she] trusted that she would get many more opportunities out there [on the court] and responded.”

Leflar stated that he didn’t change anything entering the second half to get Palmieri scoring, and that she was moving confidently, taking advantage of the opportunities she was presented with.

With three minutes left in the third, the grad student made her second three-pointer of the evening to bring the scoreline level at 41-41. The basket brought her second-half scoring total to 12. She scored the three after a team effort defensive rebound, the third scored by UMass in the third quarter and Palmieri’s second of the frame, assisted by Ayanna Franks.

The Trumbull, Conn. native’s first three points of the matchup came 23 seconds after Abigail Wright made a free throw. Receiving the ball from Franks, she made the basket from the center of the three-point arc.

The Crimson’s (1-2) lead began to shrink from there, as the 5 ’10 guard scored two points off of another assist from Franks to bring the score to 33-29. Thirty-two seconds later, she made another jumper. This time the assist came from Chinenye Odenigbo.

After being fouled by Harvard’s Karlee White, the guard stepped up to the free throw line, making both foul shots. Her second time at the line in the fourth quarter came with just over nine minutes left on the clock. On the night, she went four-for-four from the line, a season high so far.

Palmieri’s 17th point of the in-state matchup came with just under three minutes left. Yahmani McKayle passed down to the left of the arc, Palmieri controlled the pass and went up for her third three-point basket of the night.

While the grad student was the second-highest scorer for UMass, her impact during the second half was instrumental to its success in overcoming the Ivy League Tournament winners.

Going .515 on the night, Palmieri now has a total of 45 points on the season, six off from the 51 points she accumulated after the first three games last season. Her early-season high of 20 points came in the Minutewomen’s home-opener against Siena.

Tuesday, UMass’ focus was on defending as a team. With this goal, the guard contributed 10 defensive rebounds to the Minutewomen’s 19. She also provided one assist, committed one personal foul and made two steals. On the season, she’s caused five turnovers, three steals, four personal fouls and four assists.

“I think I just needed to get out of my head a little bit, I think I was playing a little tense,” Palmieri said. “So just letting the game come to me, taking shots when they’re open. I think I passed at some open shots and was trying to force it a little bit. So just playing through my teammates, with my teammates and trying to have fun again.”

UMass will continue its “revenge tour” when it hosts UMass Lowell on Tuesday, Nov. 18. Tipoff is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. and can be streamed on ESPN+.

