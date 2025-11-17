Amherst Cinema ‘woos’ with ‘Hong Kong Cinema Classics’

On Monday, Oct. 20, Amherst Cinema hosted a screening of the 1990 crime action film “Bullet in the Head.” The film was the last of four films by acclaimed Hong Kong action director John Woo shown during the Cinema’s 7-film event series, “Hong Kong Cinema Classics.” Presented by Shout! Studios, the series included new 4K restorations of the renowned titles.

The series kicked off on Monday, Sept. 1 with “A Better Tomorrow,” Woo’s breakthrough gangster flick. The 1986 film follows two brothers, played by Ti Lung and Leslie Chung, as one navigates life as an ex-gangster and the other as a dedicated policeman. A supporting cast featuring Chow Yun-fat, Emily Chu and Waise Lee round out the lineup.

Woo’s inventive blending of martial arts-style action and gun combat in “A Better Tomorrow” laid the foundation for the “gun-fu” genre widely associated with his filmography. “Gun-fu” merges the elegance of kung fu with the brutality of gangster movies in a thrilling blend of shootouts and close-quarters combat. It also became the template for the heroic bloodshed genre – a combination of “gun-fu” and themes of morality – popular in the Hong Kong action cinema of the 1980s.

Both genres involve large-scale violence (in the case of Hong Kong cinema, often coming from organized crime groups such as Triad), with a strong emotional and thematic core.

“Gun-fu” and heroic bloodshed became major influences on Western filmmakers, particularly in the 1990s and 2000s, with titles such as Quentin Tarantino’s “Reservoir Dogs” (1992), Robert Rodriguez’s “Desperado” (1995), the Wachowskis’ “The Matrix” (1999) and Kurt Wimmer’s “Equilibrium” (2002), with more recent examples in Derek Kolstad’s “John Wick” film franchise.

On Monday, Sept. 8, “Hard Boiled” hit the silver screen to an eager audience. The 1992 gun-fu classic stars frequent Woo collaborator Chow Yun-fat as Tequila, a detective working to expose weapons trafficking. When his partner is killed in a shootout, he joins forces with Alan (Tony Leung), an undercover cop working as a hitman, to dismantle an underground firearms vault under Maple Hospital.

“Hard Boiled” is known for its high-octane set pieces including an elaborate hospital shoot-out scene in the final act. Shot in a one-take style, the sequence required 40 days of the total production time. The film sits at a 7.7 rating on IMDb and 4.2 rating on Letterboxd, making it Woo’s highest rated action film and one of the most well-received of the era.

On Oct. 6, “The Killer” graced the Carol M. Johnson Theater. Released in 1989, “The Killer” is a definitive film in Woo’s catalog. When hitman Ah Jong (Chow Yun-fat) accidentally blinds a singer (Sally Yeh), he becomes determined to help her regain her sight by taking one last job. In this pursuit, he plays a calculated cat-and-mouse game with detective Li Ying (Danny Lee) until both find themselves in a standoff with a deranged Triad member (Shing Fui-on).

“The Killer” is packed with spectacular action, deep themes and a strong balance of humor and heart. Rose McNeice, a freshman classics major, found “The Killer” to be more emotional than “Hard Boiled.”

“‘The Killer’ really encapsulates the evolution of gang violence in Hong Kong and the effect that has on people, both people within the gangs and the innocent civilians,” McNeice said.

On Monday, Oct. 20, “Bullet in the Head” was the fourth and final Woo film screened at the Amherst. Released in 1990, the film explores the hyper-violent landscape of the Vietnam War, as three friends (Tony Leung, Jacky Cheung, Waise Lee) escape their gang-ridden neighborhood to war-torn Saigon to lead a criminal lifestyle. They end up getting caught in the crossfire, first being mistaken for and then captured by the Viet Cong.

Visually, “Bullet in the Head” is one of the most compelling films, having been shot on location in Thailand and Hong Kong. At the time of its production, “Bullet in the Head” was the most expensive Hong Kong film ever made, justified in its raw, visceral violence and respectable scale. Shout! Studios’ 4K restoration — the version of the film that was screened — was scanned from the original camera film negatives, maintaining a vibrant, dreamlike quality in the image.

Other titles shown as part of the “Hong Kong Cinema Classics” series included Tsui Hark’s “Peking Opera Blues,” Ringo Lam’s “City On Fire,” and Siu-tung Ching’s “A Chinese Ghost Story.”

