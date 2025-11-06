Amherst residents elect members to Biennial Town Council

On Tuesday, Nov. 4, Amherst residents elected members of the Biennial Town Council, representing all ten registered precincts.

The ballot included races for Councilor-At-Large positions as well as councilors for Districts One through Five. The three candidates receiving the most votes were elected as Councilors-At-Large, and the top two finishers in each of Districts One through Five were elected as district councilors. All residents vote for at-large candidates, and residents of each district vote for two district-specific candidates.

The ‘Amherst Current’ released the unofficial election results on Election Day, including preliminary vote totals from each precinct.

The Councilor-At-Large seats went to incumbents Mandi Jo Hanneke and Ellisha May Walker, and newcomer Andrew Churchill, who led with at-large votes. Walker led with 2,509 votes, followed by Churchill with 2,201 and Hanneke with 2,092, defeating Charlotte Allegra Rice Clark, who finished with 1,948 votes.

Across all three elected candidates, housing affordability was a key priority.

Hanneke emphasized affordable and accessible housing, developing Amherst’s infrastructure and transparency with residents. Churchill shared similar priorities, as well as focusing on improving the schools and generating more revenue for Amherst. Walker, meanwhile, prioritized creating an inclusive community, focusing on value-based and transparent budgeting, as well as climate-conscious development.

Newcomer Jillian Brevik and incumbent District One Councilor Cathy Schoen won the district council seats with 392 and 300 votes respectively, defeating Vince O’Connor, who earned 141 votes, and incumbent Ndifreke Ette, who earned 222 votes. Ette was the only incumbent to be unseated.

Both Brevik and Schoen highlighted the importance of funding Amherst’s schools. Brevik emphasized the need for more affordable housing and participatory budgeting.

“I don’t think people really understand how the tax structure works … or how the university contributes to town programs and services,” Brevik said.

Schoen priorities centered on schools and essential services, including roads and the DPW building and the town’s rising expenses outpacing revenue.

The top two candidates in District Two were newcomer Amber Lee Cano-Martin, with 536 votes, and incumbent Lynn Griesemer, with 532 votes. Candidate Jason Dorney fell short with 385 votes.

School funding and affordable housing were both primary goals for Cano-Martin and Griesemer. Cano-Martin also addressed funding for roads, the DPW building and fire station, racial justice, climate change and a transparent government. She placed an emphasis on the importance of better funding Amherst’s alternative policing program, Community Responders for Equity, Safety and Service (CRESS).

Griesemer also expressed concerns about the lack of funding for CRESS as well as the need to upgrade infrastructure and continue developing affordable housing.

“When it comes to housing , we still continue to need to look at how can we make family housing and workforce housing much more affordable,” Griesemer said.

In District Three, incumbents Heather Hala Lord and George Ryan were reelected, with 436 votes and 469 votes respectively, beating candidate Patrick Drumm with 323 votes.

Lord focuses on increasing equity, as well as more affordable housing, funding schools and infrastructure. Ryan places strong emphasis on community engagement and keeping his constituents informed. He also expressed concerns about housing in Amherst.

Incumbents Jennifer Taub and Pamela Rooney were reelected for District Four’s council seats with 369 and 363 votes respectively, surpassing Dillon Maxfield’s 175 votes.

Taub and Rooney share priorities in expanding housing for year-round residents as non-student population declines, as well as securing state funding for schools. Taub is also focused on improving roads and would like to see more housing built on the University of Massachusetts campus to accommodate students and staff. Rooney focuses on growing student housing and revitalizing downtown Amherst with new development.

In District Five, incumbent Ana Devlin Gauthier and newcomer Samuel Macleod ran uncontested. Gauthier received 743 preliminary votes, while Macleod earned 629.

Gauthier and Macleod prioritize intentional budgeting, targeting affordable housing and expanded campus housing to support Amherst’s growth. They also support funding capital projects, including roads, sidewalks and other municipal infrastructure. In addition, Gauthier emphasizes the importance of transparency in the government.

