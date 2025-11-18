Ayanna Franks sets new career high in points

Nearly a year ago, Ayanna Franks set her career high of 13 points with the University of Rhode Island while playing against UMass Lowell. On Tuesday, the sophomore set a new career high playing for the Massachusetts women’s basketball team to defeat the River Hawks (2-2) 85-45.

Franks scored 20 points for the Minutewomen (4-0), guiding the undefeated UMass team to its third victory at home.

“My teammates found me and I just had to make the shot,” Franks said. “Playing with Yahmani [McKayle], she’s a great point guard so all I have to do is hit the shot and I think when the first [point] went in, it just gave me a big confidence boost to keep scoring.”

The Rams transfer tied her previous career high in the second quarter with about seven minutes on the clock.

During a fast break in the paint, Franks received an assist from Megan Olbrys and went up for a two-point field goal to get her 13th point of the evening matchup.

Shortly after, the 5-foot-9 guard made her third defensive rebound of the night. In the rest of the second quarter she made a steal and her fourth offensive rebound.

To set her new record, the Windsor, Conn. native was on the free throw line where she went two-for-two to record her 14th and 15th points. UMass Lowell’s Klimentina Modeva fouled Franks while she was taking a shot.

Franks’ first basket came in the first 40 seconds of the first quarter. Finding herself in the paint, the transfer made a jump shot to give the Minutewomen a 4-2 lead. She contributed eight points to UMass’ 23 points in the first five minutes of the game.

The sophomore’s second set of points came with eight minutes left in the first quarter. Off a turnover and second attempt, Franks made a jump shot. Olbrys assisted the two-point field goal.

About two minutes later, Franks made a three-pointer with an assist from Allie Palmieri to bring her point total to seven.

The guard’s second three-pointer came with about three minutes left in the first quarter from a second Palmieri assist.

To cement her new career high, Franks made a third and final three-pointer in the fourth quarter with seven minutes on the clock. After a defensive rebound from Leah Bullard and an assist from Aiyanna Perkins, the sophomore made a jump shot for her final basket of the night.

In addition to being the leading scorer for the Minutewomen on Tuesday, Franks was three rebounds off a double-double. Franks tallied seven total rebounds, three of which were offensive and four which were on the defensive side of play. She went seven-for-12 in shooting on the night.

During the offseason, there was a focus on improving the speed of play, and Franks was an addition that head coach Mike Leflar wanted to aid in UMass’ faster play this season.

“[Franks] is someone that can shoot, pass and dribble and she adds athleticism for us and length,” Leflar said. “Knowing her game in high school, I think what you saw [Tuesday], I know she can do that… we just want to give her the confidence to know that. What you saw from [Franks on Tuesday] is what I’ve seen before in the practice chamber, and again, you just got to keep building on it.”

The Minutewomen will host Boston College on Saturday, Nov. 22, at the Mullins Center. Tip-off is scheduled for 12:00 p.m. and can be streamed on ESPN+.

Emma Bensley can be reached at ebensley@umass.edu and followed on X @emmabensley4