Bad Bunny is performing at the 2026 Superbowl and it’s a big deal

The Super Bowl halftime show is one of the biggest televised performances in the United States. Every year, people wait in anticipation to find out who will perform on America’s largest stage. This year, one performer is making political headlines as the headliner for the 2026 halftime show.

Bad Bunny, otherwise known as Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, is currently one of the most popular male artists in the world, ranking as the third-most streamed artist in Spotify history. His most recent album “DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS” had one of the most successful debuts of all time, garnering an astounding 37 million streams in its first day of tracking. With these achievements and many more, it would only make sense that Bad Bunny has the appeal to draw in a major audience for a Super Bowl gig.

However, it seems not everyone agrees with the NFL’s pick for next year’s Super Bowl performer. There has been droves of conservative backlash in response to Bad Bunny’s upcoming performance.

“I hope they reverse course and bring a great American performer in there that brings pride into America,” Sen. Bernie Moreno (R-Ohio) said, referencing the upcoming halftime show.

Puerto Rico is a U.S. territory. Martínez Ocasio is, in fact, an American performer. This sentiment is popular within the MAGA sphere. This kind of hate, while slightly amusing, is still concerning because it shows that many people don’t consider people in the Latino community to be American. Unfortunately, ignorance runs much deeper and is more dangerous than some geographically incorrect beliefs.

In the past year, hate against the Latino community in the US has become substantial. With the current administration using ICE to separate families and deport or detain people by the thousands, they’re sending a pretty clear message. ICE’s detainee population has gone up 70% since January, reaching a new high . With the heightened presence of ICE officers everywhere and an increase in the intensity of ICE raids, it makes sense that there is a sense of fear in the Latinx community.

This fear of ICE is the main reason that Martínez Ocasio previously stated that he would not be touring in the continental U.S. after the release of his newest album. As it turns out, this worry was not unfounded.

Since the announcement of Bad Bunny’s halftime show, Kristi Noem, director of Homeland Security, stated on a conservative talk show that there would be ICE agents “all over” the Super Bowl.

Similarly, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) posted a tweet advocating for her bill making English the official language in response to Bad Bunny’s comments on the halftime show, tweeting, “Bad Bunny says America has 4 months to learn Spanish before his perverse unwanted performance at the Super Bowl halftime. It would be a good time to pass my bill to make English the official language of America.”

The NFL has received backlash in the past for its choice of halftime performer. Just last year, Kendrick Lamar’s performance was criticized for its “lack of diversity” due to its all-Black ensemble. A big criticism of Bad Bunny’s prospective performance is that all his music is in Spanish, which critics argue effectively excludes anyone who doesn’t speak the language. It’s easy to see a similarity between Lamar and Martínez Ocasio’s performance criticisms, but whether it stems from veiled racism, or from supposed DEI concerns, I’ll let you decide.

There had been a petition held on Change.org for George Strait to replace Martínez Ocasio as the halftime show’s performer, but as of now, the NFL will not be reconsidering Bad Bunny.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell stated at a news conference that, “We’re confident it’s going to be a great show. He understands the platform that he’s on and I think it’s going to be exciting and a united moment.”

American hip-hop superstar Jay-Z, the founder of Roc Nation, which has been working on Super Bowl halftime shows since 2019, spoke out against the fact that Republicans say they dislike Bad Bunny. “They love Benito, don’t let them fool you,” he told TMZ.

Though the NFL is not entertaining the idea of replacing Martínez Ocasio as the halftime performer, it seems as if they’re trying to win back the approval of right-leaning viewers by holding a “pre-Super Bowl halftime concert.”

The concert will be held on Friday, Feb. 6 at the Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco, with Sting headlining. Sting may not be an American, but the NFL is hoping that his performance could quell some of the backlash.

Turning Point USA, formerly led by conservative spokesperson Charlie Kirk, previously announced they would be hosting a separate half-time show performance. The details on who will be performing and where it will be held are limited, but it does seem that the performance is set to be Christian worship centered.

Even though the political climate is full of Debbie Downers, don’t let this ruin the game or the show for you. Bad Bunny is an incredible performer and no matter who advances in the playoffs, I’m sure the game is going to be a fun watch.

Personally, I have actually never been this excited to watch the Super Bowl. I’m hoping he plays “Baile Inolvidable.”

Ava Hebenstreit can be reached at [email protected]