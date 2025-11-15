Boston College dominates UMass hockey 4-0 in Saturday night clash

An undermanned Boston College team thrashed the Massachusetts hockey team 4-0 on Saturday night. The Eagles (6-4-1, 4-2 Hockey East) were without star players Andre Gasseau and Teddy Stiga but had no problem dismantling a lackluster Minutemen (7-6, 1-4 HEA) group who couldn’t secure their fifth straight weekend series split.

Boston College’s goaltender, Louka Cloutier, played admirably, denying UMass on 32 occasions for the shutout. Jake Sondreal’s two goals led the Eagles’ offense in their fourth straight win. In three out of the four victories, Boston College tacked on four or more goals.

Despite the loss, the Minutemen’s head coach Greg Carvel wasn’t disappointed with his team’s performance in Saturday night’s loss.

“That was the kind of effort I was hoping for from our team tonight after last night,” Carvel said. “I thought we played a solid game. It was a game of which team would get a bounce or a deflection. I thought we had some chances to score early, and maybe it takes the game on a different course.”

UMass was in the game headed into the third period, down just one goal. Four Minutemen shots whistled towards the net in the first six minutes of the period. Cloutier saved all of them, but his team still hadn’t registered its own shot on goal in the beginning of the final frame.

With 13 minutes left in the game, though, the Eagles finally got their lucky deflection.

UMass lost a faceoff to the left of Jackson Irving’s net, which squirted out to Drew Fortescue. The Boston College defenseman loaded up a shot which was headed well wide of the net, but an awkward deflection off Sondreal altered the puck’s path, sending it past a discombobulated Irving to make it 2-0 Eagles. The Minutemen’s struggles on the faceoff dot continued, getting outdueled 31-21.

UMass failed to capitalize on its own power play just a couple minutes later. Good pursuit from Nick VanTassell and the rest of the second unit manufactured opportunities for the Minutemen, but Cloutier was up for the task.

“That second unit probably showed some more composure than the first unit,” Carvel said. “They skated the puck in the zone and set it up and got some shots. That was one thing. The first power play unit was frustrating for me tonight, but the second unit was fine.”

Boston College’s Dean Letourneau charged out of the penalty box after his two-minute minor came to an end and instantly made an impact play.

The Eagles forward received a backhand pass from Ryan Conmy and glided past Owen Murray behind the UMass net. Letourneau faked the wraparound try and found a wide-open Sondreal for an easy tap-in goal.

Sondreal added a third to Boston College’s total and put the contest out of reach for the Minutemen.

Earlier in the contest, the Eagles broke the deadlock with another fortunate deflection. Boston College worked it around the offensive zone for the opening parts of the second period and finally found an opener through the stick of Paul Davey.

“I think this is just a good learning experience for us,” VanTassell said. “This is a game where it was going to be an ugly goal [that won it]. They got [two] ugly goals. I think we just have to find a way to get one of those ugly goals.”

UMass will face Providence next weekend for another HEA home-and-home. The two-game series will commence on Thursday, Nov. 20 in Providence and will follow into Saturday. Puck drop of the first game is at 7 p.m., and the game can be streamed on ESPN+.

Ezekiel Altman can be reached at [email protected] and followed on X @EzekielAltman.