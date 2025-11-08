Breaking: Massive fire devastates Olympia Place

Editors note: The information in this article is only what our staff has directly observed or been able to confirm. More information will be provided as the situation evolves over the next few days. If you have more information, please reach out to [email protected]. This article has been updated and corrected with a press release from the Amherst Fire Department.

Nov. 8, 11:45 update: In an email sent out by University of Massachusetts Student Affairs and Campus Life (SACL) to students, SACL said, “Olympia Place residents have immediate access to all dining commons at no cost, and an on-campus emergency resource center will be opened at noon today to centralize critical student needs including housing, medication, clothing, academic accommodations, counseling, and more.”

The university division is “in the process of identifying and contacting those most directly affected by the fire to provide support on a case-by-case basis.”

Although the fire did not take place on campus, “Multiple UMass teams, from public safety to facilities and emergency operations, have been on scene since the fire was first reported.”

“The university is grateful for the support of the multiple agencies that have responded to this tragedy, especially those first responders from the surrounding communities who answered mutual aid calls,” the statement, signed by Patricia Cardoso-Erase, Associate Vice Chancellor and Dean of Students, and Jeff Hescock, Executive Director of Environmental Health and Safety and Emergency Management, ended.

At around 8 p.m. on Nov. 7, firefighters responded to a building fire at an unoccupied construction zone on Olympia Drive in Amherst. As of 10:00 a.m. small fires continue to burn along the roofing of the building.

According to Amherst Fire Department (AFD) Chief Lindsay Stromgren, the fire has been “knocked down, but is still burning.”

AFD expects to continue their work all day. According to Stromgren, the building may have to be “torn down today due to safety concerns.”

As of the morning, the roof has collapsed in several areas and small fires are impacting apartments on the third and fourth floors.

Additional fire departments arrived on scene the night of Nov. 7, including Brimfield, Spencer, Southbridge, Pittsfield, Granby, Southwick, Carlton, New Ashford, Westover, Whatley and Hamden.

The fire began in an unfinished building to the right of Olympia Place, and was originally reported at 8:19 p.m. The construction site was completely demolished by the fire, which then spread quickly to the 73-unit apartment building, which is mostly occupied by UMass students.

According to a press release from the AFD at 3:00 a.m. on Nov. 8, “one four story building that was under construction has collapsed and other buildings nearby are still burning, and have partially collapsed. The fire attack has been hampered by poor water pressure in the area.”

Firefighters and trucks from many surrounding towns were present on the scene, including Amherst, Pelham, Hadley, Leverett and Northampton. Red Cross vehicles arrived shortly after 1 a.m. According to AFD, Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) and State Fire Marshall investigators are also present.



At approximately 10:25 p.m., smoke and flames could be seen coming from parts of the roof of Olympia Place. Firefighters quickly rushed into apartment windows to begin fighting the fire from the inside.

By 11:30 p.m., the fire had significantly destroyed the roof of the southeast section and was moving towards the middle section of the complex. Firefighters tried unsuccessfully to put out either of the fires.

By 12:50 a.m. the roof of the apartment complex had been destroyed and a section of the southeast section had fallen down. Belchertown Fire Department arrived to offer further assistance and was able to manage some of the fires in the middle section of the complex.

According to AFD, “During the fire there were multiple explosions, likely from fuel tanks on the construction site, and there was one construction crane that collapsed.”

AFD said there were no reported injuries, but that an approximate “230 residents are displaced from the complex.”

The University of Massachusetts said in a statement that, “The university, the town of Amherst, and the management company for a privately-owned apartment building adjacent to the fire are working to support student renters who are impacted. We are grateful for the community’s support for our students.”

Firefighters continue to work throughout the night to quell the fires that are now appear to be engulfing the entire roof of the complex and continue to spread.

The Amherst Police Department could not be reached for a comment at this time.

Alexandra Hill can be reached at [email protected].