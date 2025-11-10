‘Bugonia’’s potent commentary on American politics

Yorgos Lanthimos’s latest film, “Bugonia,” offers a haunting glimpse into contemporary class and power struggles in American politics told through an absurdist plot. As Lanthimos’s tenth feature-length film, “Bugonia” delivers a sharp political commentary wrapped in bizarre comedy and heightened aesthetics.

Bugonia follows a similar premise to the 2003 South Korean film “Save the Green Planet!,” upon which it is based. In both films, two men believe that Earth is under threat by aliens disguised as humans from the Andromeda galaxy. Convinced of their duty to save the planet, they kidnap and interrogate one of these supposed aliens, who is coincidentally their boss and a CEO of a multimillion-dollar company.

In “Bugonia,” Lanthimos diverges from the original film to examine the pervasive systemic imbalances in modern American society. Michelle Fuller, played by Emma Stone, embodied the archetype of the soulless multimillionaire CEO. Meanwhile, cousins Teddy and Don, portrayed by Jesse Plemons and Aidan Delbis, are caricatures of the “delusional conspiracy theorist,” trapped within the echo chambers of America’s political discourse in the depths of the dark web. After much planning and clumsy preparation, Teddy and Don successfully kidnap Fuller and hold her hostage in their basement.

Teddy’s anger towards Fuller and his presumed motivation for kidnapping her stem from his mother’s illness, which he blames on the negligence and greed of Fuller’s profit-driven company. Although he occasionally shows doubt, Teddy continues to believe that Fuller might be an alien. Throughout the film, the audience is left questioning the validity of Teddy’s claims, wondering whether Fuller is truly an alien or if his conviction is simply the result of grief, misinformation and frustration.

In our current political landscape filled with widening economic inequality, corporate dominance and social disillusionment, the commentary found in “Bugonia” is more relevant than ever. The contrast between Fuller’s and the cousins’ lifestyles establish class divisions throughout the first act of the film.

Fuller’s sleek, expansive mansion is captured through wide, polished shots, while Teddy and Don’s cramped, grimy home is filmed in tight, claustrophobic frames. These visual contrasts heighten the divide between the upper and lower classes – or, metaphorically, between aliens and humans.

In the interrogation scenes, Fuller speaks almost exclusively in corporate jargon, while Teddy and Don are fueled by conspiratorial nonsense and erratic logic. Their exchanges descend into meaningless negotiations during the film’s many interrogation scenes, underscoring the futility of dialogue between the upper class and the working class.

A major recurring motif in the film is bees. They serve to portray symbols of tireless laborers who work endlessly without question, mirroring the expectations imposed by massive corporations. Fittingly, Teddy and Don are beekeepers and are wildly passionate about the strength and order of bees.

It’s impossible to ignore the clear messaging in the recurring imagery of bees. In his filmmaking, Lanthimos suggests that the elite demand a factory-line efficiency from the working class that is unquestioning and obedient to its leaders. Fuller reinforces this exploitative power dynamic by repeatedly expecting her employees to stay late at the office.

However, Lanthimos’s commentary becomes a bit confusing in the film’s conclusion when it is revealed that Fuller’s character actually is an alien. The reveal forces the audience to question the validity of the film’s messaging, as it practically confirms that the conspiracy theorists were right all along.

The final sequence in the film pushes Lanthimos’s message to a realistic and thought-provoking conclusion when Fuller’s alien form annihilates humanity on Earth. A montage of lifeless humans in cultural and domestic settings is dramatically shown for a few minutes. When the montage concludes and the film is about to end, the audience is shown a montage of bees continuing their work undisturbed. The stark contrast between these scenes serve as a metaphor for the conformity and the cyclical nature of exploitation on our planet.

Through “Bugonia,” Lanthimos reminds the audience of the reality in these class differences through a sharp critique of class and power. Beneath its absurdity lies an urgent reminder that the world is shaped by delusion, greed and control and that the working class must remain relentlessly critical.

