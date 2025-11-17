Center for Women and Community hosts Chilly Challenge Cold Plunge

On Saturday, Nov. 15, over 100 students from the local five colleges, faculty and community members attended a cold plunge at Puffer’s Pond to support survivors of violence and promote a violence-free community hosted by the University of Massachusetts Amherst’s Center for Women and Community (CWC).

The CWC, which is housed on the UMass campus and functions as the rape crisis center for Hampshire County, raised funds at the cold plunge for its free services such as the 24-hour Sexual Assault Support and Advocacy hotline, legal assistance and violence prevention trainings through the event. The CWC raised over $6,000 through the event, Noga Flory, CWC director of Sexual Assault Support and Advocacy Services said.

“One of the things about people who’ve experienced violence is they have their choices taken away, and so we really work hard to give people choices,” CWC Director Gisella Zuniga said.

Attendees could support the event in other ways, such as enjoying warm food and beverages or participating in numerous activities. Chili, apple cider, trivia, face painting, Jenga and sitting in the “chilly chair” ice sculpture were among the activities provided.

Sam Brambilla, a junior at UMass studying biomedical engineering and math, volunteered for the event as an employee of Roots Café.

“People are very brave for [plunging],” Brambilla said. “I could not do that. I’m cold right now, and I’m complaining about being cold, even though I didn’t go in the water.”

The CWC began the challenge during the COVID-19 pandemic as a community challenge in which participants chose their own activities, like hiking the Seven Sisters Mountain Range or reading 20 books, Zuniga explained. The CWC has been doing the polar plunge for two years now, Katherine Crivelli, CWC director of programming and development said.

After taking a group photo, plungers prepared to get into the water. Local DJ Greg Stewart announced names of those participating as teams, like “Team No Chill,” “The Chillaxers” and “The Snowy Angels,” who waved plungers in the air as they got ready to plunge into the pond.

DJ Stewart included songs like ‘Frozen’s’ “Let It Go,” “Walking on Sunshine,” and “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” in his setlist and intentionally sought out songs in major keys and faster than 100 beats per minute.

“[The songs] make people want to bounce up and down, and keep their bodies warm after they turn themselves into ice cubes,” Stewart said.

UMass senior biology major Melissa Finke decided to partake in the plunge after hearing about it from a friend.

“It’s a really good cause to support, and it’s just a fun thing to do. …Who doesn’t love a cold plunge?” Finke said. “It feels like … something that would directly impact my community.”

Charlie Christel, UMass senior studying history, felt the cold water with his hands before the plunge. “It’s going to be really interesting.”

“I’m scared,” Allyson Unaitis, a senior nutrition major at UMass said, before getting in the water. “I might lose blood flow to my toes, but it’ll be worth it.”

At around 11 a.m., Crivelli became the first to get into the water, phone in hand, to record the incoming plungers. She called out to those on shore and gave an ‘okay’ hand gesture in reference to the temperature.

The crowd cheered and crept closer to the water, some removing the last of their outer layers over their swimsuits as Stewart counted down. When Stewart reached “one,” he shouted “ice cube!” and participants rushed into the pond. The sounds of cheering on shore mingled with the shrieks of those entering the water.

Most were out of the water in seconds, while a smaller group stayed in for several minutes.

Crivelli lasted “longer than 10 seconds” and said she felt “invigorated” after plunging. “I feel really happy to see all these folks who came out.”

