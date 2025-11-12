Chat Pile and Hayden Pedigo release ‘In the Earth Again’

Chat Pile and Hayden Pedigo released an unexpected collaborative album titled “In the Earth Again” on Oct. 31. Known for their abrasive and harsh sound, Chat Pile contrasts sharply with Pedigo’s acoustic and ambient soundscapes. Yet, the two acts balance their contrasting genres to produce a thoughtful and well-produced album.

The unlikely connection began when Pedigo moved into a house just a few blocks from Chat Pile bassist Stin, sparking the project.

Chat Pile, a band from Oklahoma City, creates a distinct blend of sludge metal and noise rock. Composed of four members using pseudonyms, the band consists of Raygun Busch on vocals, Luther Manhole on guitar, Stin on bass and Cap’n Ron on drums. Chat Pile’s releases often center on world conflict, politics and turmoil, told through abrasive and compelling songs.

In an interview with New Noise Magazine, Stin said that Chat Pile is “trying to capture the anxiety and fear of seeing the world fall apart.”

Pedigo, an acoustic guitarist and avant-garde musician from Texas, draws much of his inspiration from his upbringing. Pedigo is a jack of all trades, with experience in modeling, performance art and even running for city council in his hometown of Amarillo in 2018. Since 2013, he has released music that primarily explores acoustic and ambient genres, often weaving in political and social commentary.

At a surface level, the idea of these two acts sharing an album is unlikely. Chat Pile’s abrasive and chaotic sound stand in stark contrast to Pedigo’s fingerpicked and meditative songs. However, the collaboration results in a beautifully unexpected amalgamation of poetic and introspective styles.

“In the Earth Again” paints a portrait of contemporary America, exploring themes of societal decay, loss and fragile hope through a desolate, apocalyptic lens. Some tracks focus on political unrest and impending doom, while others read asheartbreak songs, ultimately instilling an emotional tone. Pedigo’s fingerpicking anchors the album’s country and blues foundation evokes American desolation.

The album opens with the instrumental “Outside,” built on delicate guitar picking, slide guitar and rattlesnake-like sounds. The track sets the album’s tone, blending apocalyptic unease with Western blues.

The first lyrics arrive on “Demon Time,” as Raygun Busch carefully mumbles “Hey stupid eyes” over a dissonant guitar buildup. His unusually restrained delivery contrasts with the dooming bass tones and blues-inspired guitar picking, creating a menacing atmosphere that gradually intensifies.

“Never Say Die!” bursts with a booming clap of bass and drums, paired with an off-putting, echoing guitar lick reminiscent of Chat Pile’s traditionally anxiety-inducing sound. Busch’s harsh, raspy vocals reintroduce the band’s trademark aggression while intertwining with Pedigo’s apocalyptic landscape.

Contrasting with the previous tracks, atmospheric tracks like Pedigo’s “Behold a Pale Horse” and “I Got My Own Blunt to Smoke” establish the album’s tone and pacing. “Behold a Pale Horse” begins as most of Pedigo’s acoustic releases do, yet gradually builds into a slightly distorted soundscape, leveling the playing field with Chat Pile’s sound. These mellow tracks scattered throughout the album serve as interludes between the flaming highs of “In the Earth Again.”

Chat Pile and Pedigo’s distinct styles are ultimately most successfully blended on “Radioactive Dreams.” Arguably one of the most beautiful songs on the album, Pedigo’s careful guitar picking style blends with Busch’s flat and menacing delivery and the band’s dense, weighty instrumentation. The song concludes with Pedigo’s bell-like guitar tones and faint waves of synth, leaving a haunting resonance.

The closing track, “A Tear for Lucas,” pairs Pedigo’s intricate acoustic playing with Busch’s unusually tender vocals and exploration of higher pitches. His shifting tones and trembling delivery sound like he is on the brink of tears, marking one of Chat Pile’s most emotionally vulnerable songs yet. The song and the album end abruptly, with Busch exhaling and murmuring, “And I love you now,” leaving a lingering sense of incompleteness.

“In the Earth Again” stands as a surprisingly peaceful release in Chat Pile’s catalog, signaling new ground in the band’s ongoing self-discovery. For Pedigo, the album marks an exploration of darker and more introspective territory.

Together, the two acts illuminate the beauty that can emerge from the collision of vastly different genres, while still confronting heavy themes that feel deeply relevant.