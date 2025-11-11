Cocaine trafficking discovered through Hotel UMass

Several parcels of cocaine have been discovered at the University of Massachusetts’ on-campus hotel, Hotel UMass, as part of a larger cocaine trafficking scheme suspected to be run by former Hotel UMass Director and Deputy Director of Governor Maura Healey’s Springfield office, LaMar D. Cook.

According to a police report by the Massachusetts State Police:

On Sept. 26, two parcels of cocaine were shipped to Hotel UMass addressed to “Morgan Gordon”, a name that didn’t match any of the registered guests. The packages were moved to the hotel’s loading dock and surveillance footage shows a person taking possession of them at around 10:17 p.m.

On Oct. 3, a second set of parcels was delivered to the hotel, this time addressed to “Gary Woods” and surveillance video shows a UPS driver delivering these parcels to the dock area. Cook was identified picking up the parcels at around 10:20 p.m.

On Oct. 8, two suspicious parcels were intercepted in Louisville, Ky. Upon search, they contained a combined total of approximately 12 kilograms of cocaine. These parcels were also addressed to Hotel UMass and under the name “Morgan Gordon.”

The parcels were then resealed and delivered to campus under surveillance. The parcels were held by staff and not picked up until after several hours and the surveillance was terminated. An investigation then began to find the source of the packages.

On Oct. 25, investigators launched a controlled delivery, or police sting, of a parcel addressed to Governor Healey’s Springfield State Office Building, where Cook worked. The parcel contained around 8 kilograms of suspected cocaine consistent with the narcotics delivered to Hotel UMass.

On Oct. 27, following the controlled delivery and evidence gathered, law enforcement searched Cook’s office in the Springfield Building.

Cook was arrested on Oct. 28 in Springfield on drug trafficking charges, unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition and unlicensed driving. As of Oct. 29, the combined total came out to around 21 kilograms, or around 46 pounds, of suspected cocaine, including approximately 8 kilograms during the controlled Springfield delivery, according to a press release by the Hampden District Attorney’s (DA) office.

Cook pleaded not guilty during his arraignment on Oct. 29 in Springfield District Court. A judge ordered him to be held at Hampden County jail, pending a dangerousness hearing scheduled for Friday, according to the Boston Globe.

“This investigation is ongoing and active,” said the Hampden DA’s office.

Immediately after his arrest, Cook was terminated from his role as deputy director and a spokesperson for Healey told the Boston Globe that his conduct was “unacceptable and represents a major breach of the public trust.”

Junior public policy and philosophy major at UMass, Eli Susskind, said that when he first found out the news, he was shocked by Cook’s affiliations with both the Governor’s office and UMass.

“I was mainly surprised that someone in the Healey administration would have trafficked cocaine, let alone through a state-run university. It’s bad,” Susskind said.

Commonwealth Honors College (CHC) Senior Lecturer and former attorney Kathleen Brown-Pérez said that this aligns with her expectations of a college campus.

“Honestly, Americans love drugs. I’m not surprised at all,” Brown-Pérez said. “We’re a large university [and] basically a small city. Almost everything that happens in a city of this size is going to happen on this campus.”

Susskind said that his main concern is whether or not students are involved and what kind of communication the UMass community can expect from the university.

“My first thought is [if] this has anything to do with students. I don’t know if it does. And that lack of knowledge seems pretty concerning to me and it’s pretty ridiculous that we wouldn’t know,” he said. “At least acknowledging that this is happening to the student body [and] the faculty, because this is on our campus. We can only guess whether or not it directly affects us, but it probably does in terms of people getting cocaine, which is not good.”

Hotel UMass staff and University representatives declined to comment to preserve the integrity of the investigation.

Brown-Pérez said that communication about the case should be limited until the details of the case are solidified, as a means of protecting potential innocent people who might be involved.

“I don’t believe that we should hear about investigations every step of the way, because we don’t want an innocent person being accused and investigated and then prosecution may find that they don’t even have enough evidence to press charges,” she said. “If charges are pressed, however, and we can find out something really is going on here, especially with a trafficking ring, we definitely should be told about it and we usually are.”

CHC Residential Service Desk (RSD) employee and sophomore Sienna Nguyen said that she originally didn’t know anything about what was happening at Hotel UMass and that it makes her think about other ways people are involved with cocaine on campus.

“My friend was walking my dog for me and he said that some guy came up to him and was like, ‘Can the dog smell drugs?’ And then he took a bag of coke out of his pocket and started waving it in front of the dog’s face,” Nguyen recalled.

“Before [the trafficking] and then also my incident, I probably would have said I don’t know anything about coke on campus,” Nguyen said. “I literally don’t do anything, but if I’m hearing about it, then I guess people are doing coke on campus.”

Jiya Patel, a fellow CHC RSD employee and junior economics and public health major, said that when the university processes packages, there is no way they can check to see what is in them and so their work wasn’t affected due to the investigation.

“When we get the packages, you can’t really open them or see what’s inside them, so it’s not like we could do anything,” Patel said. “We [wouldn’t] have any way to stop it, unless [there] was another way to find out if packages have drugs in them, like have a dog sniff them or something.”

CHC RSD Coordinator Floyd Patterson II said that the sheer presence of cocaine at UMass is a threat to the public safety of the people on campus.

“I can’t say that I know firsthand, but just from what I’ve heard and read, [cocaine is] here and it’s significant enough to address, but it’s so covert,” Patterson said. “This whole situation here with this guy that they caught is a big, big wake-up call. You may not be mindful of it, or know people who are involved in it, but it’s definitely here and a threat to everyone, not just students, to everyone.”

