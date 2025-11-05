Daily Diet: The western diet isn’t for the weak

Two weeks ago, I became a vegan for a day, and this past Thursday, I became a true American for a day.

By true American, I, of course, mean that I followed the Standard American Diet (SAD), which involves eating about half of my caloric intake in the form of ultra-processed foods. Now, don’t get me wrong, I’m a pretty healthy person, practically vegetarian, drink things like kombucha and pretend to enjoy it and go to the gym. But oh boy — do I love warm, melty cheese, fries and processed meat.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) defines ultra-processed foods as items that contain preservatives, flavorings or other additives that enhance flavor and prolong shelf life. Ultra-processed foods tend to lack fiber, while being very energy-dense and high in salt, sugar and unhealthy fats.

According to the CDC, the average 19-year-old woman gets around 53 % of her calories from ultra-processed foods. The total average caloric intake of a 19-20 year old girl is approximately 1900, which means that a little more than 950 of those calories come from ultra-processed food. The average 19-20-year-old eats around 72 grams of protein and only 16 grams of fiber, which is not nearly enough.

This was the diet that I took upon myself to test for this edition of Daily Diet. Although the numbers didn’t seem that different from what I normally eat in a day, the main difference was the fact that so much of it had to be ultra-processed.

For breakfast, I had four chocolate chip pancakes and a pile of scrambled eggs and bacon, and for lunch, I went back to my New Haven roots and had around three slices of pepperoni pizza. I also had a Dr. Pepper to wash it down. All in all, this amounted to 1159 calories and 54 grams of protein.

By this point, I was feeling pretty good about myself. Honestly, everything I had eaten so far was not far from my normal diet. I just maybe would not have had as many slices of pizza or quite as many pancakes. At this point, it was around 3 p.m., and I still had 741 calories to eat and only 18 grams of protein. This was when things got tricky. I decided to have some grapes as a snack to balance all of the ultra-processed foods I had been eating all day, and they held me over until about 6 p.m., when the dinner hunger hit.

At first, I couldn’t decide what to have. I was wandering around Berkshire Dining Commons, overwhelmed with all of the potential dinner options. It turns out that in a dining hall setting, it is extremely easy to eat the Western diet. Everywhere I turned, there was processed food, sugary drinks and desserts, which made this challenge extremely easy.

I landed on a western classic, the cheeseburger. I doubled the patties to hit my protein goal and ate the rest of my calories in fries and honey mustard. I had a great time. My burger was in my stomach before my plate hit the table, and the fries were close behind. I went up to my dorm feeling fulfilled with my life choices and grateful that I made the decision to do this challenge.

I rode this high until about 9 p.m., when the heartburn set in and I realized I was starving. While I had eaten a lot, the food I had eaten did not seem to fill me up. I was craving a piece of fish or grilled chicken, or maybe even tofu. I just wanted something that would sustain me for longer than a couple of hours without making my insides feel heavy.

I had eaten almost 30 grams of trans fats and nearly 3,700 mg of sodium. It’s safe to say I felt greasy.

While I had a great day of eating, the aftermath was not worth it. On Friday, I was happy to return to my normal diet and was relieved to see the salad bar at Berkshire Dining Commons.

Trying the Western diet reminded me of how lucky I am.

Due to the current cost of living and the price of food, so many U.S. citizens are only able to afford cheaper foods that have a longer shelf life. Americans often choose to eat ultra-processed foods in spite of the availability of non-ultra-processed foods. The fact that we can choose between both is a luxury.

The cost of organic and healthy foods is prohibitive to many people, but ultimately, the U.S. government has a responsibility to ensure that we can eat a healthy, non-ultra-processed diet. In the U.S., companies also bear a huge responsibility in contributing to this health crisis and the diet.

Studies have shown that companies such as McDonald’s or Burger King are more likely to place and market locations in lower-income areas. Additionally, the U.S. is the only country where the obesity rate is highest among areas with the highest poverty rates, according to a study done by the National Institute of Health (NIH). That study found that counties with poverty rates of over 35% have an obesity rate of 145% that of wealthier counties.

In the context of UMass, it is safe to say that this diet is also somewhat pushed on us. While UMass may have the best dining hall food in the country, it is still way easier to find foods that are processed than it is to find healthier alternatives.

This cannot go on. In a nation with so many influencers and wealthy people promoting new health crazes or weight loss drugs, it is not fair that people without the resources to eat healthy are encouraged to eat ultra-processed food.

We must encourage our leaders to pressure fast food and industry giants to change their practices and encourage them to offer better options. As a country, we must strive to be as healthy as we can, while also keeping pace with our fellow citizens.

