Danny Carbuccia shines in UMass win

Head coach Frank Martin has spent the last few months highly touting freshman guard Danny Carbuccia, the prized recruit of the Massachusetts men’s basketball team’s 2025 class. On Thursday night at the Mullins Center, Minutemen (2-1) fans got to see just what Martin’s been raving about.

Carbuccia dazzled for stretches against the visiting Le Moyne Dolphins, creating offense for himself and his teammates in a strong showing. In 21 minutes of play off the bench, the New York native totaled 13 points on 5-of-7 shooting from the field to go along with five assists.

Across his first two games, Carbuccia had some growing pains with his shot, combining to go 2-of-7 from the floor. Though he displayed his signature vision against Marshall with five assists, he struggled at times to find a rhythm offensively and create good shots.

“[Carbuccia] was a little frustrated with how he played against Marshall,” Martin said. “Today he played with a little pep in his step.”

Carbuccia’s primary skillset is his playmaking, cut and dry. This was as evident as ever on Thursday, with Carbuccia consistently creating offense out of broken-down plays with heads up passing. The point guard was involved in several of the more memorable plays of the night.

Towards the end of the game, Carbuccia recovered the ball in the backcourt off a Jayden Ndjigue steal. Rather than simply walking the ball up, he suddenly slung a long underhanded pass over the retreating Dolphins (1-3) to Marcus Banks Jr., kickstarting a two-on-one break that ended in a K’Jei Parker layup.

At the end of the first half, Carbuccia took the ball up with about six seconds left on the game clock. Instead of settling for a long three as the clock wound down, he blew by his defender, drew the help defense and then turned and swung to an open Isaiah Placide on the wing, who nailed the three as time expired.

“[Carbuccia’s] going to be a dangerous player,” Banks said. “He’s grown in the last three games, and we’re just excited to see the uprising.”

Time and time again, Carbuccia made the right reads, giving the UMass offense a jolt of energy off the bench. His assist total of five (tied for a team- and game-high with Parker) could’ve been higher if not for a few dimes squandered by teammates, such as an open layup missed by Luka Damjanac late in the game.

To add onto his playmaking, Carbuccia took a major step forward with his scoring Thursday, bringing another element to his offensive game. Where the point guard seemed tentative off the dribble against Marshall and Albany, he attacked against Le Moyne, appearing unstoppable as he got to the rim and finished over larger defenders.

The freshman displayed a tight, shifty handle and a natural ability to work angles on drives, and a game-high 71% field goal percentage was his result. Additionally, Carbuccia hit his first collegiate three-pointer Thursday, a positive in an area that’s been a question mark in his game, as he shot only 19% from three his senior year at Archbishop Stepinac High School.

“You’re not one of the best point guards in New York City by mistake,” Martin said, “[Carbuccia’s] a good player…He always plays hard defensively, but offensively he played with a little giddy-up, which helped us, we needed that.”

Playing for the Crusaders in White Plains, NY, Carbuccia came out of high school as the No. 27 ranked point guard nationally and the No. 4 player from New York state. A major pickup for the Minutemen, Carbuccia slots into an uncertain rotation of ballhandlers. The guard rotation has been inconsistent throughout the young season, with Parker starting at the point and both Carbuccia and Donovan Brown factoring in off the bench.

“[Carbuccia] can really play,” Parker said. “We motivate him, we push him everyday … I feel like his confidence is continuing to go up.”

The freshman point guard will look to build on Thursday’s performance against Central Connecticut State on Sunday, Nov. 16. That game will tip off at 7 p.m. at the Mullins Center and it will be available to watch live on ESPN+.

