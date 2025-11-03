Day of the Dead celebration educates campus community on the holiday

On Oct. 29, 2025 the Día de Muertos: QTPOC Day of the Dead celebration occurred in Goodell Hall. The celebration was hosted by the Stonewall Center, Latin American Cultural Center (LACC) and the Office of Religious and Spiritual Life (ORSL). The event centered around Día de los Muertos, or the Day of the Dead, a Mexican holiday that honors and celebrates those who have passed away.

The event had a taco bar and tables to decorate sugar skulls, as well as an area to create DIY paper marigolds and papel picado, traditional decorative banners. Attendees could print out photos or bring their own photo of someone who has passed to put on an ofrenda, or a decorated altar.

“We were really one of the first agencies on campus to celebrate and create a space to teach students about Day of the Dead, and also have activities that resemble the holiday,” Jesus Castillo, LACC event coordinator, said.

At the beginning of the event, there was a presentation that explained the history of the holiday and where it originated from, as well as the religious aspects of it. Sapphire Tham, a Stonewall Center member and senior biomedical engineering and computer science major, helped plan the event and said coordination between the multiple organizations was challenging but rewarding in the end.

“The planning process was a little different this time given that we were collaborating with both LACC and ORSL,” Tham said. “It was a lot more in office communication than I was used to, but it gave better insights to round out the event as a whole.”

Lance Cheng, a Stonewall Center member and junior informatics major, said that this was Stonewall’s first time doing an event with the LACC and ORSL.

“We wanted to make sure that it was a very collaborative process and make sure that everyone had their voice heard and pitched in to make a really cool event,” Cheng said.

Castillo also highlighted the importance of having cultural events on campus. Although Castillo does not have Mexican roots, he was able to learn more about that culture through the planning process.

“Seeing students come in and feel like they’re represented on campus, and that they see that university is making an effort, it shows that the university cares for them and their culture, and they’re not trying to have them become a certain way,” Castillo said.

Rosa Sanchez-Santiago, LACC program coordinator, said she works to bring cultural awareness to the Latinx community and engaging individuals both within and outside of the identity.

“It’s important to highlight different Latinx communities and their practices and traditions, honor those and have a space for people that are of a Latinx identity can come to in community,” Sanchez-Santiago said.

As someone who grew up in white-dominated environments, Cheng believes straying outside of one’s culture can help them become more well-rounded and informed.

“I’m glad I was able to pay homage to something that is important to people,” Cheng said.

Isabella Kosiba can be reached at [email protected].