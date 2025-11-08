Defense stands strong in field hockey’s 2-1 loss to Miami

The No. 15 Massachusetts field hockey team stepped up defensively against No. 13 Miami (OH) in a 2-1 double overtime loss in the Mid-American championship. The Minutewomen’s (16-4, 8-1 MAC) shut-down backline limited the Redhawks (15-4, 9-2 MAC) throughout play, making stops on every even strength and penalty corner opportunity Miami had throughout regulation.

“I think the game went, in a lot of ways, as expected, in terms of performance,” head coach Barb Weinberg said. “We play a phenomenal defense, Miami plays great attack, we knew penalty corners were going to be a really big key–attacking and defending for us in that game.”

After 60 minutes of stalemate play, regulation ended with a 1-1 tie, and MAC Goalkeeper of the Year Myrte van Herwijnen came up with a huge save in the first sudden-death overtime, keeping the hopes for a conference championship title alive through another frame.

“I thought her decision-making was great all game long,” Weinberg said. “Again, Miami’s attack and the way they’re able to run and get in and behind our defense, I thought she really cleaned up well, being the last line, with her decision-making.”

Setting up for an offensive drive, Lina Kroeger made a move to pass the ball to Neva Eisenga, out in front of UMass’ net. Miami’s Bet Gifra rushed up to Kroeger on the forecheck, intercepting the ball at a short range in front of van Herwijnen. From there, Gifra moved the puck towards the middle of the circle and dropped to her knees on a backhand shot attempt before the Minutewomen could regain possession.

As soon as Gifra took the ball on her stick with the initial steal, van Herwijnen sprinted out of the cage, reading the play and rushing towards the RedHawk forward in a do-or-die situation. The Netherlands native dove feet-first directly into Gifra’s path, cutting off the angle and forcing Gifra to take a shot from where she was, before she could set up and find a crafty angle.

Up against a Miami team that had averaged 4.39 goals per game heading into Saturday, the UMass defense cut off its scoring chances and made big plays to hold such a high-powered goal-scoring team. It also kept MAC Offensive Player of the Year, Malena Sabez, to a low tally.

Under five minutes into the first period, the RedHawks set up an offensive drive that started in their defensive zone. Working up the field with a precise passing progression, Lucia Ventos carried the ball into the circle from van Herwijnen’s left side, weaving through Minutewomen defenders towards the net.

Van Herwijnen came out to meet Ventos, sliding in front of her to take away her shot, disrupting the junior’s play and turning ball possession over to UMass.

In recording 14 shots on Saturday and only in five games so far this season, has Miami ended with a lower shot total. One of which came in its September meeting with the Minutewomen.

Throughout the season, the strong UMass backline has repeatedly challenged its opponents, with its performance in the final game of the MAC tournament continuing this pattern of discipline and execution.

Selections for the NCAA tournament take place on Sunday, Nov. 9, as the Minutewomen hope to earn an at-large bid to the big stage, where last season they made a Final Four run.

