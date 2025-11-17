Democrats’ recent victories reinforce the importance of the cost of living

Following the November 2025 elections, many people tried to read the underlying political currents that the elections exposed.

To many on the left, election night was a rejection of Donald Trump as Democrats won important elections across the country; Zohran Mamdani won the mayorship in New York City, Mikie Sherrill is the governor-elect for New Jersey and Abigail Spanberger is the governor-elect for Virginia.

The takeaways from the off-year elections contribute to an ongoing conversation about what people really want to see in political candidates. Some on the left believe that more liberal candidates would fare better; conversely, the New York Times editorial board recently wrote an article saying that there should be more moderate candidates.

The true answer though — and the one that should be a key finding from the recent elections — is that people don’t care about the policy someone is promising. Many Americans lack a firm grasp on the workings of our politics. In fact, one in three Americans did not know that there are three branches of government.

To believe that the average person is doing policy outcome analysis and contemplating, “well, if only this candidate had more liberal policies, I would vote for them,” is foolish. But if people don’t care about policy, then what influences who they vote for?

People vote for the candidate who best convinces them they will lower the cost of living and that is the bottom line. As discussed by almost every political pundit, Trump won in 2024 for the most part because people trusted him more on the economy.

Since coming into office, many of those who voted for Trump have lost faith in his handling of the economy. While stocks and the economy overall have stayed strong, many indicators of economic struggle in the lower and middle class have ticked up. A few weeks ago, people expressed this disheartenment.

Many areas that Trump had made gains in in 2024 reversed course and Democrats were able to flip state senate seats in deep red areas.

However, Democrats should not read this as a green light to maintain the status quo. Mamdani ran an explosive campaign where he stayed laser-focused on lowering the cost of living. Spanberger similarly stayed focused on the cost of living and unity without straying towards covering social issues.

For the left, Mamdani’s win shouldn’t be seen as an embracing of socialism or an indicator that Democrats lost in 2024 because the candidates they ran weren’t liberal enough. Spanberger’s win also shouldn’t be an indicator that Democrats need to start running centrists. Centrists succeed because they often stay focused on the economy and away from the social issues that more liberal Democrats focus on, not necessarily because people are opposed to more liberal economic policy.

Inequality in America has grown tremendously and stays at a level that is almost impossible to comprehend. While people may not recognize it consciously, they feel the effects, which have significant political ramifications.

There’s a quote from Daniel Schwammenthal, the director of the American Jewish Committee’s Transatlantic Institute, that says, “the iron rule of politics is that if there are real problems in society and responsible parties don’t deal with them, the irresponsible parties will jump on them.” The irresponsible parties won in 2024 by focusing on the economy.

A recent study shows that one of the strongest predictors of democratic backsliding is inequality, regardless of how wealthy or longstanding a democracy is. Trump has been the living embodiment of this: while he was elected by a predominantly working-class electorate who are the victims of inequality, he has made a concerted effort to tear down America’s democratic institutions.

The responsible politicians need to make a very intentional effort to stay honed in on the cost of living crisis in America. They need to take advantage of Trump’s economic failures if they want a real chance at fighting inequality in the U.S. Democrats can win with more liberal policies and they can win with more centrist policies, but they can’t win on social issues.

It is necessary for Democrats and those further left to not overread the 2025 election results and stay focused on cost of living as we head into the 2026 midterms and eventually the 2028 general election.

Ethan Walz can be reached at [email protected].