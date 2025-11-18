Destin Conrad knows how to turn a concert into a party

Destin Conrad’s concert feels like a big party. The room is packed. At security, latecomers are rushing through, already dancing the moment the security guard hands them back their bags.

The fall cold has just settled into Boston, in contrast to the summer and beach aesthetics of “Love on Digital,” the album Conrad is currently touring. Released in April 2025, “Love on Digital” set a vibe for the upcoming summer, with people ready to go outdoors and have fun, belying the steady movement inside. But inside Boston’s Paradise Rock Club, the crowd has the vibrancy of a summer that has just passed.

People are glammed up and everyone has their own captivating style. Everyone looks like your Pinterest inspiration with their effortless strides. This is the exact energy Destin Conrad attracts. His music is for people who love a good vibe, who seek fun and who know they’re beautiful and aren’t afraid to say it. His music exudes confidence, which in his review of Conrad’s album, podcaster Bernie Ambani considered as “pretty b— music.” Conrad seems to be in agreement with such an assertion about his music, selling merch that said, “bad b–es listen to Destin Conrad.”

The mix of vibes from attendees, a party-like atmosphere and the lingering ease of summer nights were the perfect mix for Conrad’s concert. He brought all three of these elements together for a vibrant and entertaining show that was filled with movement. At Paradise Rock Club, Conrad skillfully recreated the feelings of a night out despite being in a colder season.

The stage was draped in orange-peachy that set a cozy environment, while concert goers eagerly awaited Conrad’s entrance. In the middle of the stage, there was a couch set-up reminiscent of a ‘70s living room pit, evoking the analog feelings of soundscapes from “Love on Digital.” Incorporating the blend of pink and orange sunset hues of the album cover and tour bring about the sensual setting Conrad sought in the album’s visuals.

Conrad came out in a long coat, a silk durag and orange-brown glasses. He was composed and self-assured, moving straight into singing. Immediately, the lights began moving to spotlight Conrad’s arrival. “Outro” was the first song, but the last on “Love on Digital.” Meant to close out a moment, Conrad now uses it to open something up. The song is structured like an interlude you’d hear on a radio station between songs. Conrad’s vocals were crooning, building the live space for the audience to follow him as he brought them into the world of “Love on Digital.”

There’s a strong and syncopated element to the rhythms of Conrad’s music, which explains why you immediately want to dance. Influenced by his Caribbean heritage, the rhythms of island music are sonically present in the singer’s approach to R&B.

It makes you relaxed, full of love for everything around you and brought a sense of effervescent joy to the venue. All around, people danced without care, with this inhibition best experienced live. With music that has this approach, listening to the album can be a soundtrack to excite you, but once experiencing the album live, you become enveloped in its optimism.

Optimism is also important in the operation of concerts. Concerts currently have a radical importance of giving life back to people. Destin Conrad integrates this well as a performer. He doesn’t wait to feed on the energy of the crowd, but he sets the tone of the energy and the audience seamlessly follows. Conrad understands the purpose of levity in music. It was important to him when creating his music that there would be a focus on queer love songs. “Love on Digital” sought to bring “lightness” and “optimism, divine optimism, and joy,” which makes these core aspects of the singer’s performance.

On stage, he dances and winds, pumping up the crowd. At one point he yells, “Boston knows how to party,” clearly appreciative and pleased by the crowd’s engagement with him.

Dance’s role in the concert comes through clearly during the playing of songs reminiscent of Destiny’s Child and Beyonce’s early solo career. “Jumpin’” and “Party Wit U” are played with their famous interpolations of “Jumpin’, Jumpin’” by Destiny’s Child and “Party With You” and “Before I Let Go” by Beyonce. Though the later song is a more recent cover by Beyonce, “Before I Let Go” by Frankie Beverly and Maze is an important song for Black family gatherings. For a concert that is primarily for Black audiences, Conrad is calling on a shared history for his concertgoers to partake in. It evokes a memory reexperienced at the concert.

Conrad has an entrancing voice that melts into emotion and invites excitement. At one point, a fan was so overtaken by Conrad’s singing he had to sit down and close his eyes, bobbing along to the beats to fully take in and process what he’s hearing.

Combined with occasional sultry vocals, Conrad’s performance is enticing. Even if you weren’t a big fan of his music before you arrived, he’s captivating enough to make a fan out of you. Conrad taps into the crooning and yearning of ‘90s R&B with the directness and self-confidence of y2k R&B.

The minimal instrumentation on stage also allows for the focus to remain on Conrad’s vocals. He is flanked to the left by Mack Keane on keyboard and Daniel Venz to the right on drums. Keane was the night’s opener and is Conrad’s creative partner, with multiple writing credits on “Love on Digital.” Conrad talks to the audience about Keane’s and Venz’s importance in his life as close friends. He then begins playing “O.M.L.” by Mack Keane ft. himself. “We wrote this song the first day we met,” Conrad said while introducing the song.

Despite performing with little sleep — he’d lost his passport causing travel delays — Conrad raises the spirit and transports you to that small piece of island life. Lovers are dancing unapologetically and friends are trying to do the electric slide.

The energy is upbeat and everyone has levity in their strides, which they are reluctant to let go of when the venue’s doors open to the cold again. No one piles out once Destin Conrad leaves the stage. Together, there’s a steady hum to continue living in the euphoria.

