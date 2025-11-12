Disastrous first half leads UMass to midweek MACtion loss

A firework and pyrotechnics show in Amherst was the scene setter for the Massachusetts football team’s first home midweek football game since Nov. 2014, hosting fellow Mid-American Conference foe Northern Illinois.

With a nationally televised audience watching and the Minutemen (0-10, 0-6 MAC) looking for their first win, UMass saw the game slip away from it early. A nightmare first half doomed the Minutemen, who never had a chance of overcoming the 45-3 final deficit they faced against the Huskies (3-7, 2-4 MAC).

“Just give credit to [Northern Illinois], executed really well, did what they had to do,” Harasymiak said. “There’s no one else to blame in this organization but me.”

It appeared as though the UMass offense was off to a quick start, as AJ Hairston picked up a first down on a 17–yard completion to Jacquon Gibson. The drive quickly stalled out after this, going three–and–out, leading to a Keegan Andrews punt that was blocked on the way up. The ensuing drive resulted in a field goal for the Huskies, but began a landslide of self-inflicted wounds from the Minutemen.

UMass earned negative yardage on the following drive and punted again, opening the door for an 11–play, five–minute touchdown drive. Jalen Macon, the starting quarterback for the Northern Illinois, weaved into the end zone untouched to begin a career day for himself.

Head coach Joe Harasymiak got creative on the following drive, calling a trick play in which Hairston caught a pass from Gibson for a short gain.

Harasymiak audibled to Brandon Rose as the signal caller following this play, a swap he made a total of six times between the two quarterbacks on Wednesday. Rose led the Minutemen deep into Husky territory, but on fourth–and-5 just outside the red zone, Harasymiak switched back to his original starter.

Seeing his tight end Jax Markovich break free off a block down the middle of the field, Hairston delivered a ball that sailed over his receiver’s head, turning the ball over on downs and thwarting a prime scoring opportunity.

“[Hairston] started the game, then we went to some [quarterback] runs [with Rose], kind of started moving the ball a little bit there,” Harasymiak said. “Then [Hairston] comes back in to execute a play that he’s practiced and done, and you know, [Markovich] is wide open. I think there was a little pressure there, but we’re counting on [Hairston] to make that play. I think he knows that.”

Northern Illinois, on the other hand, made a point in converting on fourth down. They were a perfect three-for-three on sudden–death conversions, all of which within one yard of the first down marker.

The Huskies’ offense continued to roll from this point, making UMass pay with seven consecutive scoring drives after the opening kickoff. Six of these scoring drives, all consecutively after their first, resulted in touchdowns.

Macon, Northern Illinois’ junior starting quarterback, enjoyed a career game on the ground. He spearheaded a massive split of 55 total carries for the team, as opposed to only eight passing attempts. The 6-foot-5, 230–pound quarterback handled 12 of these attempts, rushing for a career–high 98 yards and three touchdowns. Before Wednesday, Macon had only one career rushing touchdown.

The Huskies ran for 318 total yards, imposing their will on a Minutemen rushing defense that ranks 116th in the nation in yards allowed per game. Chavon Wright scored the other rushing touchdown for Northern Illinois.

Macon also added 73 passing yards that included a 67-yard touchdown to Elijah Porter. Macon’s backup, freshman Brady Davidson came into the game and also threw a touchdown, a 31-yarder to Gary Givens III.

UMass’ quarterback duo of Rose and Hairston completed a combined 24–of–41 passing attempts for 192 yards. Twenty-five carries out of the Minutemen backfield resulted in just 65 yards, for a team average of 2.6 yards per carry. The offense did find one score with six minutes remaining in the game, a 44-yard field goal which made the score 45-3.

UMass, winless with two games remaining in the regular season, travels to Athens to face Ohio. The Minutemen look for their first win of the season at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 18. The game can be streamed live on CBS Sports Network.

