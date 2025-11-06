Donato: Breaking down Michael Hrabal’s start

Michael Hrabal had expectations going into the current season to be one of the best goaltenders in the Hockey East for the Massachusetts hockey team. Head coach Greg Carvel even challenged the junior to achieve a save percentage of 0.940 or better. However, through the opening nine games of the season, Hrabal’s save percentage sits at 0.911. This is ninth best among the Hockey East goaltenders.

While the second-round draft pick to the Utah Mammoth’s season doesn’t look the best statistically, Carvel has defended him, saying that Hrabal was his best player. Opponents have capitalized on multiple occasions on the backdoor, an area of hockey that Carvel states is the responsibility of the defenseman. Hrabal had a game where he almost made 40 saves. The junior had games where he allowed four goals on 20 or more shots.

I watched all 24 goals the 6-foot-7-inch goalie has conceded so far and have concluded that you can assign the majority fault to Hrabal for only six of them. The goals that I would not assign fault to Hrabal can be split up into three categories.

First are backdoor goals. These are plays where the defenders fail to pick up the threats sitting in the crease, allowing for goals that are practically impossible for any goaltender to save. These have been a thorn in the side of the Minutemen (6-3, 0-1 HEA) to begin this season and have accounted for six of the goals conceded.

A clear example came in the third period of the first game against Omaha. A shot from the point was blocked in front by a UMass player, but the rebound was found by the Maverick’s Jacob Slipec, who ripped it on goal, forcing Hrabal to make a save with his left pad. Omaha forwards then beat the Minutemen defenders to the second rebound, taking two more shots. On the third shot attempt, the puck snuck across the goal right to the stick of Maxime Pellerin, who scored.

Throughout the whole play, the UMass defensemen failed to clear anyone away from the crease or to sufficiently cover those who were active threats of scoring. Pellerin sat the whole play on the opposite side of the crease untouched. When the puck came to him, it was probably one of the easiest goals he’s scored in his career.

“That’s on the defenseman; goalies are not responsible for back post goals,” Carvel said. “It’s on the defenseman and it’s been a focus point lately with our defenseman to get into the players in the back posts, so the goaltender doesn’t have to worry about it.”

Based on that assessment, I’m not going to put any fault on Hrabal for those six goals conceded on the back door when the defenders couldn’t clear the opposing forward.

The second group is breakaways and shots from wide open in the slot. There are seven in total, combined from those two scenarios and a large majority come directly from turnovers.

Twice in the loss to Northeastern, passes back to the defenseman went awry. This led to breakaways for the Huskies that they scored from.

The sole goal allowed against Stonehill came from a turnover in the defensive zone and a pass to the top of the slot to Teddy Lagerbäck, who had time and space to swing a well-placed shot past Hrabal.

Breakaways and shots open from the slot are tough on goaltenders and they are not in any way at fault for conceding them. However, you still expect a goaltender of Hrabal’s caliber to steal a couple for you here and there.

Before I touch on the final category of goals that are not Hrabal’s fault, I want to talk about the goals that I found to be his responsibility. There are two areas in his game that Carvel thinks he needs to work on: his rebound control and low glove side.

In the first game of the Omaha series, two of the goals that Hrabal allowed were low on his glove side. The second hit his glove but still went in.

In the second game, the Mavericks scored two goals directly off rebounds. The game-winning goal was a shot from the point that Hrabal saved, but an Omaha player picked the puck up and scored on the second effort.

“His rebound control does need to be a lot better,” Carvel said. “He has been beat from shots from the outside, below the glove, which we thought should have been save[d]. So, you can say that, but he’s also made a ton of huge saves … I would not blame him for any game we’ve lost.”

The final category of goals conceded is goals that he had no chance of stopping. Whether that’s a tip in front of the goal or a perfect shot into the top right of the goal, goals that aren’t the goalies’ fault but still count against his statistics.

If you remove the goals that can’t reasonably be blamed on Hrabal, the six back-door tap-ins, one of the breakaways and one wide-open slot chance, his save percentage jumps from .911 to an adjusted .933, good enough to be tied for third in Hockey East. That figure better reflects his true performance level through nine games.

The remaining goals he’s allowed are the types that virtually every goaltender concedes over the course of a season: perfectly placed shots, deflections and most one-on-zero chances.

Hrabal will face his biggest challenge of the season in the Minutemen’s upcoming series against Maine. Last season against the Black Bears (5-2-1, 2-0 HEA), he allowed just six goals on 93 shots this season. Maine sits third in the nation in goals per game, among teams with more than three games played.

Both games of the series will be at 7 p.m. at the Mullins Center and can be streamed on ESPN+.

Myles Donato can be reached at [email protected] and followed on X @myles_donato.