Field Hockey Notebook: UMass beats Appalachian State in MAC championship semifinals

The Massachusetts field hockey team advanced to its first-ever Mid-American Conference championship final after a 4-1 win over Appalachian State on Thursday. The Minutewomen (16-3, 8-1 MAC) head into the final looking to be the first UMass team to bring home a MAC championship.

The Minutewomen wasted no time at the start of the second half, as Megan Carpenter had the game winner and tallied her second goal of the season. Kiran Kaur moved the ball across to Fiene Jenniskens, who swung it over to the wide-open Stevensville, Maryland native. Taking her space, Carpenter drove into the circle and ripped a shot past Claire Grenis’ bottom-left pad.

Alexa Collins opened the scoring for UMass in its semifinal matchup against the Mountaineers (14-6, 7-2 MAC) Sophie Kent gained control of the ball and fired a backhand pass across Grenis for a tip-in by Collins. Kent recorded her first assist of the season, while the Limerick, Pennsylvania native notched her first goal of the game.

The show wasn’t over yet, as the senior secured her second brace of the season. Collins scored the final goal of the game, marking her sixth goal of the year. Gabrielle Benkenstein, a MAC First Team All-Conference selection, weaved through three Appalachian State defenders, covering nearly half the field before sending a pass across to Collins. Collins controlled the ball on her stick and chipped it over the goalie’s stacked pads as Grenis dove but couldn’t make the save.

The Minutewomen earned the only penalty stroke of the game. The Mountaineers swapped out Grenis for Dakota Anderson specifically for the shot. Elena Clococeanu stepped up and buried it past Anderson, putting UMass ahead 3-0 and recording her fifth goal of the season.

Less than 30 seconds later, Appalachian State responded, trying to spark a comeback. Driving down the right side of the field, Frederique Grimebergen entered the circle and sent a cutback pass to Kate Richardson, who fired a one-timer to notch her eighth goal of the season.

The Mountaineers lost all hope of a comeback when their momentum was broken by a disallowed goal. The score would have tightened to a 3-2 in favor of the Minutewomen, but the call kept UMass firmly in control.

Leading the defensive line, Myrte van Herwijnen lived up to her title of Goalkeeper of the Year for the third consecutive season, her first in the MAC, making two crucial saves to keep Appalachian State off the board in the first half. The Minutewomen outshot the Mountaineers 13-5, as Kate Richardson led Appalachian State with two shots and Collins led UMass with five.

Each team was awarded two penalty corners during the match. The Mountaineers were called for 26 fouls, while the Minutewomen committed 39, reflecting a physical and hard-fought contest on both sides.

As the No. 3 seed in the MAC conference tournament, Appalachian State took out No. 6 seeded Ohio in the quarterfinals the day prior, earning the chance to play UMass. The Minutewomen got a first round bye as the No. 2 seed and had five days of rest heading into their game against the Mountaineers.

UMass faces co-regular season MAC champion Miami (Ohio) in the conference title game. The top two seeds in the conference face off for an NCAA tournament birth on Saturday, Nov. 8 at 12 p.m. in Harrisonburg, Virginia and can be watched live on ESPN+.

Skye Cuscuna can be reached at [email protected]