Four fall fashion favorites

The weather is starting to cool down, but that doesn’t give us an excuse to give up on our fashion. Although we have all gotten used to the ease of just pairing a fun top with some cute shorts, why not have fun while layering up a bit? Here are a few fun staples you can add to your closet this autumn as we reach the peak of a classic New England fall:

Knee-high boots

Knee-high boots are rising in popularity. Despite being a versatile clothing item that you can wear in any season, something about a fun boot in the fall is good for the soul. Black boots can go with anything, from a miniskirt for going out with your friends at The Spoke, to dressing down with some jeans and a cute top for class. Many people on campus also wear brown knee-high boots, proving them to be a fall staple.

Some brands have recently become more popular, such as Steve Madden (specifically their moto boots) and Frye. Personally, I bought my brown knee-high boots from Goodwill for just under ten dollars, so if these big brands don’t suit your budget, it doesn’t take a lot of money to invest in a seasonal staple worthy of being a main part of your autumn wardrobe.

Denim skirts

So many people on campus wear denim skirts. From mini to maxi lengths and darker to lighter washes, their style can vary. Once again, these skirts are a closet staple adaptable to any weather. Any wash of denim can work for the cool weather we’re experiencing. These skirts can be paired with some tights and a solid colored long sleeved top. While simple, there are many ways to spice up this kind of outfit.

Wearing a colored top can usually go with any denim wash. Alternatively, you could even layer a fun graphic T-shirt over the form-fitting long-sleeve to add some color to the fit. Layering is also perfect for cosplaying or even mimicking your favorite TV characters. For example, the fun style is very reminiscent of the characters Rocky and Cece from the Disney Channel’s “Shake It Up.” Overall, denim skirts are one of the few items every girl should own. You never know when you might need one.

Chunky sweaters

These kinds of sweaters just scream “fall” to me. A closet staple reminiscent of “Gilmore Girls,” this is yet another item of clothing you can use as a base for many kinds of outfits.

It doesn’t take a lot to make these sweaters look good; even just a chunky sweater paired with some baggy jeans is cute This timeless classic has proven time and time again that when you wear a chunky sweater, it is the star of the show. You can even pair these kinds of sweaters with a denim skirt or the boots I previously mentioned, and that’s all you need for the perfect fall fit!

Simply put, these kinds of sweaters are a cute and easy way to keep warm as the weather continues to get colder.

Flared jeans

Although flared jeans have been making a huge comeback, I think they never went out of style! Flares were wildly popular in the 70s during the disco era, but as the 90s came around, a baggier look came more into style as hip-hop culture boomed.

While both are very popular today, I think that switching out your everyday pair of baggy jeans for a nice pair of flares is a subtle way to elevate any basic outfit. You can pair them with so many kinds of tops, from blouses to button-ups. No matter what, flared jeans prove to be a reliable and versatile article of clothing. A huge plus is that the perfect-fitting pair of flared jeans can give anyone the perfect confidence boost to get them through their day.

One downside to denim is that it can be a bit pricey. Thrift stores usually have large sections dedicated to women’s pants, but if that isn’t the route you want to take, Aéropostale almost always has online and in-store sales going on. I purchased my flared jeans at their Koreatown location in New York, at a buy-one-get-one-50%-off sale. Once again, it’s not expensive to be fashionable if you know where to look!

At the end of the day, all it takes are a few staple items to create a cute and consistent fall wardrobe. You can find all these picture-pieces if you just look in the right places, and although it might take a while to create the perfect autumn closet, you have to start somewhere!