“Frankenstein” review: the Creature at his most human

Mary Shelley’s “Frankenstein” is widely considered to be the quintessential gothic novel. One of the all-time great tragedies of the Western canon, its influence on popular culture and literature is rivaled by very few and has inspired many different artists since its publication in 1818.

Just ask Guillermo del Toro. After attempting to do so for 20 years, he has finally adapted “Frankenstein” into film. Starring Oscar Isaac as Victor Frankenstein and Jacob Elordi as the Creature, “Frankenstein” is a stylistic triumph that paints the Creature as a more human and tragic figure than ever before.

Del Toro is a Mexican filmmaker whose films are known for their dark thematic content and focus on fairy tales, folklore and mythological bases. He has directed acclaimed films including “Pan’s Labyrinth” and “The Shape of Water,” as well as action films such as the “Hellboy” movies and “Pacific Rim.”

His fascination by monsters, religious symbolism and themes of grief, trauma, and rebirth is why “Frankenstein” is the film he was born to make. In a 2012 interview with newsblog Film, Del Toro said that Frankenstein is “the most important book of my life, so you know if I get to it, whenever I get to it, it will be the right way.”

“Frankenstein” is Del Toro’s film and his film only. He has fine-tuned his stylistic vision so well that it’s impossible to imagine someone else could have made this movie. From the costume design to the cinematography, to the thematic content, it all screams Del Toro. His warmth and appreciation for the source material is strongly felt, honestly doing a lot of heavy lifting for the film when its faults become apparent.

Del Toro takes some creative liberties with the source material that make it more of a retelling than a faithful translation, although the core gothic and romantic aesthetic of Shelley’s novel is still there. The architecture of the film, especially Frankenstein’s tower, is heavily inspired by gothic architecture. The costume design of Mia Goth’s gowns reflect the Victorian fashion of the era. The connection to romanticism is emphasized by the sublime and the tragic character.

There are a few crucial changes, such as Elizabeth’s character, whose relationship to the Creature is almost completely different from the Elizabeth of the book. Del Toro also takes liberties with Victor Frankenstein’s father. In the novel, he is a loving, caring man, but in this movie is an abusive and controlling father. This personality change helps the film explore the theme of generational trauma, something that is not explored as much in the novel, if at all.

The undeniable star of this film is Elordi, who plays the Creature with a humanity and tenderness that is impossible to look away from. Before even talking about his performance, the costume design for the Creature is worth mentioning. Instead of the usual green, Elordi’s Creature is pale blue. He is almost beautiful– a towering man with sentimental eyes, a depiction that strays far away from the sickly, scary iterations of the Creature we are used to seeing.

This lends itself to Elordi’s performance, where the Creature is portrayed with an innocence that has not been done before. When the Creature first comes to life, he is no more than a toddler learning about the world. He barely knows how to walk, knows only the name of his creator, Victor, and only knows the confinements of Victor’s laboratory.

It’s hard not to feel sympathetic towards the Creature. As he moves through the world, his appearance only causes misery and alienation. Thus, he suffers with a grace and mild nature that is meant to evoke compassion in the audience. Even his worst fits of rage can be justified.

Similar to the novel, the Creature is directly compared to Satan and Adam from John Milton’s “Paradise Lost.” By being cast off by his creator, he is a fallen angel like Satan, and his lack of a companion makes him similar to Adam. But unlike the novel, Elordi’s Creature is missing that all-consuming rage that Shelley’s Creature has – the rage that leads to the deaths of many more people than in this film.

In that way, Elordi’s Creature is so humanized and crafted to sympathize with, that Del Toro loses some of the hatred and cruelty that makes him such an interesting character in the novel. In today’s cinema scene, it feels like many monsters are depicted as the perfect victim. They are seen as valiant outcasts of society done wrong by the superfluity of humanity, instead of complex, rageful individuals that deserve critique. “Frankenstein” continues that trend here, maybe to a fault.

In our attempt to craft complex, sympathetic villains, we have lost a bit of what makes villains so intriguing in the first place – their malice. That’s not to say that villains should be one-dimensional, but we have gone so far in the other direction that monsters are starting to feel flat again. But that shouldn’t deter viewers from seeing this masterful depiction of the Creature. This performance has solidified Elordi as one of Hollywood’s best actors, and for me is his best role yet.

As for Victor Frankenstein, Isaac does a great job of portraying the narcissism and mad genius that Victor has come to be known for. But maybe he’s a bit too good. In the novel, Victor can at least be sympathized with; here not so much. Because the Creature is so innocent and easy to sympathize here, it makes Victor seem all the more cruel. There is an imbalance in their relationship that doesn’t exist in the novel, making Victor’s character a little less nuanced.

This is also spurred by the changes to William and Elizabeth’s characters, which only help solidify the audience’s distaste for Victor. Although his cruelty to the Creature can be attributed to Del Toro’s attempt to have “Frankenstein” be more of a story of generational trauma, sometimes Victor just comes off as abhorrent. This is no fault of Isaac’s, but I wish there was a bit more nuance to his character.

The themes are also a little bit too on-the-nose sometimes. Del Toro has always been preoccupied with stories where the monster is the victim of humanity, and not the other way around, so I understand that he wants to make clear that Victor is the real villain here. But at one point, his brother l says to him, “You are the monster.”

The film is also needlessly gory at some points, to the point where it feels like the gore is doing the heavy lifting to keep the audience’s attention. Sometimes it does work though; the scene where Frankenstein pieces together his Creature’s body is disgusting, but very well done.

Del Toro’s “Frankenstein” is a stylistic tour de force, and a passion project worthy of recognition. At the same time, in its attempt to retell Shelley’s classic gothic tale, some of the thematic power of the original novel has been lost, or at the very least poorly translated.

What really drives this film is Del Toro’s love for his source material, Elordi’s wonderful performance and a more hopeful take on this classic tragedy that finds the Creature attempting to be human. If you were to see any films with Halloween-related themes this season, I would see this one.

