Hozier is the human definition of autumn

Along the eastern coast of Ireland, just south of Dublin, you will find County Wicklow. This is where Andrew Hozier-Byrne, better known as Hozier, grew up and still lives today.

He rose to fame after releasing his debut single “Take Me to Church” in 2013, and his career has continued to thrive since then. His latest albums are all different versions of his popular 2023 album, “Unreal Unearth.”

I had the opportunity to see Hozier live in the summer of 2024, and I was shocked to find out that he sounds exactly the same live as he does on the radio. His soothing voice combined with the live music creates a safe environment. I was privileged to attend one show where he brought out his tour opener, Allison Russell, to perform their collaborative song, “Wildflower and Barley.”

While this song revolves around the COVID-19 pandemic and the persistence felt while pushing through that period of time, Hozier and Russell find a way to turn that depressing imagery into something beautiful. Hozier’s middle-range vocals allow Russell’s higher pitched, uplifting voice to shine. The song lyrics are another standout feature, finding beauty in the bits of life that feel empty and lonely.

“Jackie and Wilson” is another song that comes to mind when I think about this time of year. It is about Hozier creating an ideal life with a woman and naming their future children “Jackie” and “Wilson.” We get a deep dive into Hozier’s inner thoughts so listeners can imagine this idea of a life he has created in his head.

Lyrics such as “She’s gonna save me call me baby / Run her hands through my hair” and “Lord, it’d be great to find a place we could escape sometime / Me and my Isis growing black irises in the sunshine” show how this picture-perfect life is all mapped out in vivid detail.

One of Hozier’s more upbeat songs in his discography, the consistent, powerful percussion track backed with a little electric guitar and his deeper voice comes together to create a nice contrast with the higher background vocalizations. It is perfect for swaying along to while doing your homework in the library.

One more song that reminds me of the fall season is “Movement.” With the help of a slow backing track and some rhythmic snaps, claps and percussion to tie it all up, Hozier’s voice really shines as he sings about being completely smitten by the woman he is in love with.

He is completely entranced by her; his raw and powerful vocals focus on the beautiful way she carries herself . The one lyric in this song that reminds me of a classic Amherst fall is, “Shake like the bough of a willow tree.” From the Southwest to the Central Residential Area, there are a few weeping willow trees that add the perfect amount of whimsy to our already beautiful campus. Hozier’s lyricism throughout the song illustrates the simplicity of yearning for another.

That is one thing that all three of these songs have in common: they all are centered around finding beauty in the small things. Hozier has proven time and time again that he can make something out of almost nothing.

The complexity of his songwriting makes it seem like these universal feelings are so specific that he’s writing it for one person only. It is not an easy feat to spend years honing a craft, and Hozier’s dedication to songwriting allows him to create meaningful art. He has such a wide range of songs in his discography, so there is something for everyone to enjoy. The imagery he creates forms an idyllic picture as you walk through the color-changing leaves on an early fall morning.