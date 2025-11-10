Massachusetts Daily Collegian

A free and responsible press serving the UMass community since 1890
A free and responsible press serving the UMass community since 1890

Massachusetts Daily Collegian
A free and responsible press serving the UMass community since 1890

Massachusetts Daily Collegian
Categories:

Hozier is the human definition of autumn

Why everyone should have some Hozier on their playlist this fall
Photo courtesy of IMDb
By Erin Bejasa, Collegian Staff
November 10, 2025

Along the eastern coast of Ireland, just south of Dublin, you will find County Wicklow. This is where Andrew Hozier-Byrne, better known as Hozier, grew up and still lives today.

He rose to fame after releasing his debut single “Take Me to Church” in 2013, and his career has continued to thrive since then. His latest albums are all different versions of his popular 2023 album, “Unreal Unearth.”

I had the opportunity to see Hozier live in the summer of 2024, and I was shocked to find out that he sounds exactly the same live as he does on the radio. His soothing voice combined with the live music creates a safe environment. I was privileged to attend one show where he brought out his tour opener, Allison Russell, to perform their collaborative song, “Wildflower and Barley.”

While this song revolves around the COVID-19 pandemic and the persistence felt while pushing through that period of time, Hozier and Russell find a way to turn that depressing imagery into something beautiful. Hozier’s middle-range vocals allow Russell’s higher pitched, uplifting voice to shine. The song lyrics are another standout feature, finding beauty in the bits of life that feel empty and lonely.

“Jackie and Wilson” is another song that comes to mind when I think about this time of year. It is  about Hozier creating an ideal life with a woman and naming their future children “Jackie” and “Wilson.” We get a deep dive into Hozier’s inner thoughts so listeners can imagine this idea of a life he has created in his head.

Lyrics such as “She’s gonna save me call me baby / Run her hands through my hair” and “Lord, it’d be great to find a place we could escape sometime / Me and my Isis growing black irises in the sunshine” show how this picture-perfect life is all mapped out in vivid detail.

One of Hozier’s more upbeat songs in his discography, the consistent, powerful percussion track backed with a little electric guitar and his deeper voice comes together to create a nice contrast with the higher background vocalizations. It is perfect for swaying along to while doing your homework in the library.

One more song that reminds me of the fall season is “Movement.” With the help of a slow backing track and some rhythmic snaps, claps and percussion to tie it all up, Hozier’s voice really shines as he sings about being completely smitten by the woman he is in love with.

He is completely entranced by her; his raw and powerful vocals focus on the beautiful way she carries herself. The one lyric in this song that reminds me of a classic Amherst fall is, “Shake like the bough of a willow tree.” From the Southwest to the Central Residential Area, there are a few weeping willow trees that add the perfect amount of whimsy to our already beautiful campus. Hozier’s lyricism throughout the song illustrates the simplicity of yearning for another.

That is one thing that all three of these songs have in common: they all are centered around finding beauty in the small things. Hozier has proven time and time again that he can make something out of almost nothing.

The complexity of his songwriting makes it seem like these universal feelings are so specific that he’s writing it for one person only. It is not an easy feat to spend years honing a craft, and Hozier’s dedication to songwriting allows him to create meaningful art. He has such a wide range of songs in his discography, so there is something for everyone to enjoy. The imagery he creates forms an idyllic picture as you walk through the color-changing leaves on an early fall morning.

Erin Bejasa can be reached at [email protected].

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in 2025
UMass Sunrise Movement meets with Javier Reyes after brief sit-in
UMass Sunrise Movement meets with Javier Reyes after brief sit-in
Photo Courtesy of IMDB
“Frankenstein” review: the Creature at his most human
Red in the Blue ccean
Red in the Blue ccean
First line dominant performance leads UMass men’s club hockey to a 14-1 win
First line dominant performance leads UMass men’s club hockey to a 14-1 win
Photo courtesy of IMDb
Four fall fashion favorites
Photo courtesy of IMDB
‘Bugonia’’s potent commentary on American politics
More in Archives
UMass to host MACtion against Northern Illinois
UMass to host MACtion against Northern Illinois
Daily Collegian (2025)
UMass men’s club hockey secures convincing 7-4 victory at home against Providence
Daily Collegian (2025)
UMass cruises past Albany for first win of the season
Daily Collegian (2025)
Defense holds up for UMass men's basketball against Albany
Daily Collegian
UMass' full court pressure leads to an 84-73 victory
Daily Collegian (2025)
UMass field hockey falls in devastating 2-1 loss in MAC title game
More in Arts & Living
Photo courtesy of Wikimedia Commons.
Sombr’s rise to fame is laced with controversy
Hamden Gallery
Hampden Gallery celebrates 50 years with new exhibition
Daily Collegian (2025)
Lorde’s Ultrasound concert review
Image courtesy of Wet’s official Instagram @wet
The live experience of the band Wet’s ‘Two Lives’
Photo courtesy of @godf—k on Instagram
Godf--k perform their second-to-last concert at The Drake
Photo courtesy of the UMass Fine Arts Center.
Ballet Hispánico weaves history and culture into three powerful performances