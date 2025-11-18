ICE is the new SS

On the night of Nov. 9, 1938, over 1,400 synagogues and 7,500 Jewish homes and businesses were destroyed in what became known as “Kristallnacht,” or the “Night of Broken Glass.” Orchestrated by high-ranking Nazi officials and carried out by the Schutzstaffel (SS) — Nazi Germany’s premier police force — it was a major catalyst in the ongoing state-sponsored persecution of Jewish individuals across Germany and Europe at large. Roughly 30,000 Jewish men were captured and sent to concentration camps over the course of the pogrom, or riot.

The SS existed to enforce security and policy in the Nazi state. They were a highly trained paramilitary organization that spread terror and attacked all forms of dissent and resistance. Under the authority of Heinrich Himmler — who took charge during Adolf Hitler’s rise to power — the SS seized control over the concentration camp system between the years of 1933-34 and carried out the murder of an estimated six million Jews, five million Soviet prisoners and thousands of other persecuted minorities.

We’d all like to hope that these atrocities would remain in the past. Yet a growing threat in our country makes remembering Kristallnacht a little more pertinent — and it’s exactly who you think.

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) was formed in 2003 as part of the United States’ ongoing measures against illegal immigration and violations of domestic security. Over the course of President Donald Trump’s second term, ICE (no, not his failed beverage line) has been redefined as an encroaching ground force dedicated to arresting undocumented immigrants and refugees across the country.

The administration has seen a near 50% increase in the number of immigrants held in ICE detention facilities since the end of the Biden presidency, totaling nearly 60,000 as of September 2025. To make matters worse, ICE officers are hardly identifiable, wearing ordinary clothing, masks and concealed badges that point towards the uniform of a secret police rather than a trustworthy organization.

Rampant ICE activity has instilled a great level of fear among immigrant communities — particularly among the youth — across the country. Last month in Gresham, Oregon, ICE agents broke down a family’s door at gunpoint to detain a suspected “violent criminal illegal alien from Mexico.” Two men were arrested and brought to a detention center in Tacoma, Washington, though neither had any relation to the targeted suspect. Federal immigration officers raided a family home in Oklahoma this April, confiscating cash and personal belongings claimed to be “evidence.”

Here in Massachusetts, ICE recently launched “Patriot 2.0,” a follow-up on the “Operation Patriot” immigrant crackdown in May that detained nearly 1,500 people. Similar raids occurred throughout downtown Los Angeles earlier this year, leading to one of the more violent protest clashes in recent history.

These stories sound hauntingly familiar. Karl Josef Silberbauer, the SS senior sergeant who led the raid and arrest of Anne Frank’s household in 1944, was one of many employed officers tasked with rooting out Jewish families during the Holocaust. Frank’s account was one of many instances where Jews were forced into hiding in an attempt to avoid capture by the SS. The same pressures that pushed Jews out of the public eye have re-emerged in today’s administration. Much of LA’s immigrant community has already hidden itself to avoid ICE arrests.

ICE agents do not need a judicial warrant to make arrests. They operate under the pretense that all unlawful immigrants are a threat to public safety, which only serves to vilify those seeking asylum or on the track to citizenship. This mission doesn’t stop ICE agents from pursuing U.S. citizens. ProPublica discovered there are over 170 cases of legal residents held in detention currently. It makes you think, how much of ICE’s operations are born from a concern for public safety and not to specifically target those of Hispanic and Latino descent, among others?

Both ICE and the SS before them were granted explicit legal protection in profiling and discriminating against their targeted racial groups. Raids and detainment of Jewish homes and businesses was permissible in the fallout of the “Reichstag Fire Decree” pushed by Hitler in 1933. This allowed offensive action against any designated political and social enemies of the Nazi Party. Originally used to arrest and persecute Communists and Social Democrats, the decree set up the foundation for the persecution of Jews across the country in the years to follow.

In 1935, the Nuremberg Laws were enacted. Among these was the Reich Citizenship Law, which granted German citizenship exclusively to those of “German or kindred blood.” This set up the racial designation and accompanying “othering” of Jews in Nazi Germany, stripping them of all prior rights and legal status and permitting the mass collection and slaughter of millions of European Jews throughout the Holocaust.

90 years later, on domestic soil, the United States Supreme Court ruled in Noem v. Vasquez Perdomo (2025) that U.S. immigration officers in Los Angeles may continue to investigate and arrest suspected violators of U.S. immigration law on factors including one’s presence at bus stops and work sites, speaking Spanish or English with an accent and, quite explicitly, “apparent race or ethnicity.”

Let me reiterate: the highest court in the United States upheld a ruling in which immigration officers in the Los Angeles area are allowed to orchestrate stops on working-class individuals on the basis of appearance and suspected racial identity without assumed legal citizenship. In the short and long term, this profiling easily contributes to a heightened “othering” of Hispanic and Latino Americans, with spoken language being a critical component. With an unfortunate number of these individuals ending up dead in detention camps, it’s impossible to rule out what other legal slips could allow further persecution and, in the worst case, state-supported genocide.

History is a critical tool in revealing the present. Speculations of democratic backsliding towards authoritarianism under the Trump administration are becoming a more likely reality with each new headline. Without collective recognition, we might allow an unimaginable terror to further take hold in our country. Never again means never again.

