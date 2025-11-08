Jackson Irving’s shutout leads the way for UMass hockey

One day removed from allowing six goals and being subjected to its worst loss of the season, the No. 13 Massachusetts hockey team shut out No. 6 Maine for a 4-0 win on Friday. Jackson Irving, making his second start of the season, saved all 38 shots the Black Bears (6-3-1, 3-1 Hockey East) sent his way, leading the Minutemen (7-4, 1-2 HEA) to a bounce-back victory.

From the opening minutes of the game, Irving consistently made timely saves, preventing Maine from seizing momentum.

Two power plays within the first ten minutes of the game provided early scoring opportunities for the Black Bears. Irving made five saves on the first man advantage for Maine, including a stellar pad save sliding from his right to left to deny Josh Nadeau on a one-timer. The junior only had to make one stop en route to UMass killing the second penalty.

In the dying seconds of the second period, and with the Minutemen holding on to a 3-0 lead, the Black Bears charged up the ice with numbers. Frank Djurasevic ripped a shot from the slot, but Irving punched it out of the air with his blocker just as the horn sounded to maintain the three-goal advantage.

“Very happy for [Irving],” head coach Greg Carvel said. “He had a hell of a weekend. I know he gave up some goals last night, but [Maine] probably should have scored a lot more last night, and I’m glad we could hold on and get the shutout for him.

“He’s an outstanding young man, and you rarely see the locker room that excited and happy for an individual, and they were tonight.”

With just under seven minutes left in the second period, Irving came up big again to preserve a 2-0 UMass lead. Justin Poirier poked the puck past Justin Kerr at the Minutemen’s offensive blue line and carried the puck up the left wing. Irving easily saved the freshman’s one-handed shot attempt, but the rebound sat in the crease for Charlie Russell to tap in. The Newbury, Mass. native hugged the post to deny Russell’s follow-up, then, with his back turned to Jeremy Langlois, made a third save in a scramble for the puck.

“[Irving is] one of those guys you need in your locker room because he’s always [bringing] positive energy,” Carvel said. “He knows what his role is. I respect what he brings every day in practice … He’s fun to be around, he’s funny, he’s a good person, he’s a great teammate. I told him on Wednesday, I said, ‘You got to be ready. It’s more than likely you’re going to start.’ Just another day for [Irving].”

Irving entered Friday’s game with just seven appearances across two years at UMass, but showed poise and confidence that far exceeded his experience.

A boarding penalty by Nick VanTassell with a little over two minutes remaining in the game put Maine back on the power play for the fifth time. Poirier collected a failed clearance by Jack Musa at the point before skating deeper into the offensive zone. His shot from the top of the circle whistled through a crowd of bodies in front of Irving. Despite not having a clean view, Irving’s positioning ensured that the puck bounced off his glove and into the corner.

“It’s been fun,” Irving said. “The guys played so well tonight, made my job a little easier than last night. They’re selling out, blocking shots and did a heck of a job.”

Irving and the Minutemen resume play with a home-and-home against Boston College. Puck drop in Chestnut Hill is at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 14 and can be streamed on ESPN+.

James Rust can be reached at [email protected] and followed on X @James__Rust.