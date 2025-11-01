Massachusetts men’s soccer fall to Kansas City Roos 3-2 in last game of season

The Massachusetts soccer team hosted the Kansas City Roos in a closely-matched Saturday afternoon game. UMass (6-5-6, 1-3-2 Summit League) graduate forward JP Mbuthia had himself an incredible day with two goals scored in the first half.

Ultimately, the Minutemen were not able to come back after being up 2-0 early on. The Roos (10-2-4, 4-1-0 SL) won 3-2 on senior day in Amherst. This loss ends the UMass soccer regular season.

“We’re learning and have learned a lot this year,” head coach Fran O’Leary said. “We’ll take away a lot from being in a new knew it would be good. We are going to have to step up our game next season.”

Kansas City’s offensive attack was strong early on, but Minuteman goalie Dean Linden held his ground. He cleared the ball out of UMass’ goal and kicked it to the Roos’ side of the field. Matt Cence stole the ball from a Kansas City forward and dribbled the ball from midfield all the way towards the Roos’ goal. The Farmington, Conn. native capitalized on his separation from defenders and passed the ball to Mbuthia.

The graduate saw an opening and kicked it to the perfect spot to score in the bottom left corner of the Kansas City goal. The home crowd erupted in cheers and Mbuthia celebrated with his teammates. The Minutemen were up 1-0 with just over 27 minutes left in the first half.

The senior and graduate student executed the second goal in a similar fashion.

Cence ran between defenders with the ball and passed it back to Mbuthia, who took care of the rest once again. This time, the Mooresville, N.C. native scored on a shot off his left foot in the center of the goal with just over 20 minutes left in the half, leaving UMass up 2-0.

“[Cence has] been great. He’s got unique ability, fantastic pace, fantastic dribbling ability and he’s a terrific young talent,” O’Leary said. “[Mbuthia] has come in and he’s averaging a goal every two games, and he’s even better than that now. We missed [Mbuthia] for a couple of games due to injuries, but he’s proven he’s a very, very good Division I forward.”

The second half was all Roos. Shortly after Kansas City tied the game, the Minutemen defense couldn’t catch a break. A corner kick by the Roos went up high in the air and Bryson Gosch headbutted the ball into the bottom left corner to take the first lead of the day for Kansas City, which it would hold onto for the victory.

Midfielder Guille Munoz drove the ball into the mid-left side of the net to tie it all up a 2-2 with 23-and-a-half minutes left in the second half.

After the two straight scores by the Roos, back-and-forth kicks by the goalies cleared the ball out to midfield over and over again. UMass had another golden opportunity to score.

A corner kick for the Minutemen did not fare well. It was not kicked high enough, as it bounced off the legs of a UMass player out of bounds.

Minutemen goalkeeper Linden had two brilliant saves on the left side of the net in the second half. He got both hands on the ball and pushed it away from the net, extending his whole body to do so. He performed the same save a couple of plays later, and the home crowd erupted in applause.

A foul on UMass defender Brad Moccio resulted in a penalty kick by Kansas City forward Jeremy Francou. The junior faked out Linden and scored in the bottom left of the net to cut the deficit down to 2-1 after the first half.

The Minutemen head to the Summit League Tournament on Sunday, Nov. 9, with the opponent and location yet to be determined. The tournament will be the last run for the graduating class.

“They’re all great guys. They’re all going to be big successes in life,” O’Leary said. “Many of them are part of the team from last year that [was] one of the best teams in UMass history.”

