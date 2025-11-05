Michelle Wu to be the next mayor of Boston

In one of America’s most politically active and historic cities, the incumbent Mayor of Boston, Michelle Wu, is now running unopposed in her mayoral reelection campaign. Wu, Boston’s first female and first Asian mayor, had faced three challengers on the ballot throughout the race: owner of the Boston Boys and Girls Club Josh Kraft, retired police officer and former School Committee Member Robert Cappucci and Domingos DaRosa, a community activist.

Patrick Stratford, the vice president of the University of Massachusetts Democrats Club, believes that Wu is an important fixture of the contemporary Democratic Party.

“I think Michelle Wu has put Boston in a fantastic position and is a great option for the city going forward,” Stratford said.

On Tuesday, Sept. 9, the Boston primary election was held with Wu winning an overwhelming majority of votes at 72%, Kraft receiving 23.1%, and DaRosa and Cappucci trailing far behind at 2.6% and 2.2% respectively. At that point, only Wu and Kraft had garnered enough votes to move on to the November election.

Wu celebrated the win as a victory against big money and corporate interests. “Voters left no doubt: In Boston, wins can’t be bought,” Wu said in a post-election speech.

Paige Cournoyer, a senior neuroscience major, believes that Wu’s progressive policies will be beneficial for UMass and the broader Amherst community. “Progressive policies in Boston will benefit UMass students by changing the political and social climate for students who may look to be employed within the city, as well as influencing the rest of the state. Boston typically pioneers progressive changes that then influence surrounding towns [and] counties,” Cournoyer said.

Money was a central issue in the campaign, with Wu claiming Kraft was being opaque about his finances.

“[Kraft’s] campaign is being bankrolled by the same mega-donors who support Donald Trump. He’s never had to clock into a shift, gets a half a million monthly allowance from dad, and lives in a multimillion-dollar condo owned by an [Limited Liability Company] LLC. He’s never been around for the tough fights in our city before he needed votes,” Wu said in a video posted to Instagram on Sept. 8.

On Sept. 11, Kraft suspended his candidacy for mayor of Boston. Kraft vowed to commit the rest of his campaign funds to help Bostonians suffering from substance abuse, starting with a $3 million commitment to the Mass. and Cass area.

Carolina Bank Muñoz, a UMass Amherst labor and sociology professor, believes that Wu is a positive force in the Massachusetts labor movement.

“She is a brand of politician like Zohran and Brandon Johnson from Chicago, coming out of the left point of the Democrat Party. She has done some pretty interesting pro-labor things, like she passed parental leave. She wants free buses. We see some of these same things kind of being mimicked around the country … I would say that she’s a pretty pro-labor candidate overall,” Bank Muñoz said.

Wu, who identifies as a progressive, has caught the ire of the Trump administration in recent months, where it has been claimed she is not doing enough to crack down on illegal immigration.

In August 2025, the Trump admin sent letters to 13 states and 22 local governments, including Boston, who uphold sanctuary city policies. In the letters, he threatened federal funding cuts or even criminal prosecution of leaders who continue to resist. Wu responded by sending a letter to Attorney General Pam Bondi, as well as delivering a public address in which she denounced the Trump administration, asserting that “Boston will never back down from being a beacon of freedom, and a home for everyone.”

Wu has focused her policies around ensuring small and micro businesses receive ample city contracts, cracking down on Boston’s growing rat problem, converting empty office buildings into housing, and ensuring that Boston is kept safe from Immigration and Customs Enforcement [ICE] raids.

Wu has also led a large surge in infrastructure repairs and upgrades in the city – divested Boston from fossil fuels, doubled the amount of planted trees within the city, created 20 new or renovated parks, and filled over 18,000 potholes.

Stratford believes that Wu’s progressive policies are positive for Boston. “Progressive policies in Boston are about making the city more accessible for everyone who calls it home, as well as preparing for the future, as Boston has focused on the climate crisis heavily over the last four years,” he said. “Mayor Wu is the one doing that, and I think she is in a great position to continue to build on all the progress she has made.”

After Kraft’s withdrawal from the election, Wu is running uncontested. Barring any unforeseen developments, she is likely to secure a second four-year term as mayor on Nov. 4.

“Wu represents what it means to be a New Age Democrat, something we need if we want to truly deliver on the promises we wake,” Stratford said.

