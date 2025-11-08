No. 13 UMass hockey downs No. 6 Maine in commanding 4-0 win

The No. 13 Massachusetts hockey team dominated in a 4-0 victory over No. 6 Maine on Friday. After a difficult showing on Thursday, the Minutemen (7-4, 1-2 Hockey East) contained the Black Bears (6-3-1, 3-1 HEA), earning their first conference win of the season with an affirmative shutout.

“That was the response we needed,” head coach Greg Carvel said. “Much different team tonight. We did some soul-searching as a group and [the] guys responded very well.”

Power play conversions made the difference in UMass’ Saturday night victory. Through seven opportunities on the man advantage, the Minutemen took home two goals.

“I know we scored twice … but we had a lot of chances, and seven power plays … they took away the top, and we didn’t adjust and move the puck to the bottom, we kept trying to keep it up top so that nullified a lot of our power play time, but the fact that we scored two goals tonight was the difference,” Carvel said.

Right off the opening face off of a power play, Jack Galanek sent the puck back for Václav Nestrašil, who immediately passed it over for Francesco Dell’Elce at the top of the right circle. Dell’Elce used the space he had and snapped a one-timer up towards goalkeeper Albin Boija. The puck bounced off a Maine player and over Boija, securing Dell’Elce’s game-winning goal.

Dell’Elce’s tally wasn’t the only one from a defenseman on Friday. In addition to a strong performance on the back line, defensemen produced two of the team’s goals in the game, the blueline’s second multi-goal game of the season.

Finding the puck in his defensive zone, senior captain Lucas Ölvestad took control to shut down a potential 2-on-1 opportunity. From there, he passed the puck up to Matthew Wilde in the neutral zone.

Tied up along the boards by the blue line by a couple Maine players, Wilde twisted around and backhanded the puck towards center ice. There, Nick VanTassell picked up the puck, sending a shot towards Boija, which the netminder easily deflected.

The momentum on the puck pushed it right back out towards the blue line, and Ölvestad quickly intercepted it and put it right back on the Black Bear goalie. The Swede went bar-down over Boija’s left shoulder to collect his first goal of the season as the puck audibly dinged off the pipe.

“I, along with my staff, decided we needed to dig, especially the way we lost last night – outplayed so badly,” Carvel said. “And I think we said the right things today, [because] the kids played tremendously well. Up and down the lineup, almost every kid gave us their best game.”

Through a full game of evenly-matched play, UMass found its momentum halfway through the second frame.

During a 5-on-3 opportunity, just as time was just about to expire on one of the Maine penalties, Dell’Elce sent the puck over to Daniel Jenčko to complete a tic-tac-toe passing play. From his position just above the goal line, Jenčko found the back of the net on a one-timer before Boija could cross the crease.

Putting up nine shots on Saturday – the highest mark by any Minuteman in a game this season–Jenčko closed out the night with an empty net goal for his first career two-goal performance.

“Just being able to respond to that poor performance by us [on Thursday], but also, we [played] a great team,” Ölvestad said. “That’s a top-10 team in the country, and it’s [going to] be at the end of the year. Being able to prove to ourselves that we can hang and beat them is [a vote of] confidence.”

Up next, UMass prepares for its first home-and-home series with Boston College. On Friday, Nov. 14, the Minutemen travel to Chestnut Hill before returning to the Mullins Center on Saturday, Nov. 15. Puck drops for both games at 7 p.m., and the matchups can be streamed on ESPN+

