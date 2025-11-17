No contract, no confidence: PSU, USA and GEO UAW rally at Whitmore

At 12 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 13, University of Massachusetts staff and faculty unions rallied outside of the Whitmore Administration Building to address going 500 days with no contract, cost-of-living-adjustments (COLA) and having no confidence in Chancellor Javier Reyes.

Over 300 members from the UMass Professional Staff Union (PSU), University Staff Association (USA) and Graduate Employee Organization United Auto Workers (GEO UAW) gathered together with homemade signs, green shirts and pins.

“We’ve been negotiating a contract for over 15 months, still nothing,” Santiago Vidales, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee chair for PSU, said. “No to merit pay. We cannot get salary increases based on merit … Hands off our cost-of-living-adjustments … No to union busters.”

PSU’s contract expired in June 2024 after a failure between the university and unions to reach an agreement regarding a fair deal on wages and benefits. Previous rallies held in 2024 and 2025 focused on the high cost of living and rejection of the university’s proposed merit-based pay structure.

“… Reyes made the decision to force his team to call an end to bargaining and activate a procedure that would let him force these kickbacks on us without altering it,” Andrew Gorry, PSU co-chair, said. “We are here today to say no … No to a ‘Hunger Games’ university … No to Chancellor Reyes and his paybacks and his contempt for all of us here at Amherst.”

“UMass is a union campus,” Gorry read from a note written by PSU co-chair Nellie Taylor. “Anyone who stone walls unions, disregards fairly bargained contract language and uses force on peaceful protesters while hiding in an office.”

USA Vice President Kyle Chambers criticized the administration’s bargaining system, saying that the USA organization had approached the bargaining session “with good intentions, thoughtful proposals and a desire to make the university better for our staff, faculty and students.”

Management, Chambers said, focused on their own agenda and forced an impasse. “Now you tell me, is that bargaining?”

Kevin Young, associate professor of history, spoke on how authoritarianism in the faculty looks like “utter disregard for faculty voices on matters that affect us” and how “all kinds of decisions over budgetary matters are made in the most opaque and authoritarian way possible.”

Management and administrative positions are “essentially mini Trumps,” Young said. “Democracy needs to start at the campus level.”

“We don’t believe it’s too late to reset this relationship and turn things around,” Gorry said. “But that all depends on Chancellor Reyes’s changing course and treating us with respect.”

At around 12:40 p.m., ralliers walked up the Whitmore ramp in pairs and walked to the chancellor’s office. Though the chancellor was not available, Chief of Staff Michelle Goncalves offered participants to hand their deliverables — pieces of paper with personalized messages to the chancellor — to her so that she may pass along to Reyes.

Emelia Cooper, an advisor for the College of Natural Sciences and member of PSU, said she will be voting no confidence in the Chancellor as there are “pervasive problems on this campus that prevent us from being able to give our best to all of our students,” including wages and workloads.

“It is becoming increasingly clear to me that Chancellor Reyes is not here for the common good of all,” Cooper said. “Instead of addressing these problems head on at the bargaining table … Chancellor Reyes has directed his team to bully us, stonewall us, delay us, mislead us, lie to us and refuse to actually engage with all of these potential solutions.”

“UMass’ retention rate through academic advisors is what keeps the university’s success,” Gorry said. Further supporting the students, faculty and staff on campus would be by pushing for the Discovery, Research and Innovation for a Vibrant Economy (DRIVE) Initiative, supported by Gov. Maura Healey. The initiative would create thousands of new jobs as well as support and fund public higher ed campuses with direct and indirect research projects.

On Monday, Nov. 17, PSU will be meeting with the state’s Department of Labor Relations to “argue about whether or not we’re actually at an impasse or whether bargaining is happening,” Gorry said.

PSU has scheduled a membership-wide vote of no confidence on December 3 and 4.

