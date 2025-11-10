Olympia Place demolished after devastating fire

Over 220 University of Massachusetts students are without permanent housing after a three-alarm fire destroyed off-campus housing at Olympia Place.

At 8:19 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 7, the Amherst Fire Department (AFD) responded to a fire in a construction site at 47 Olympia Drive. The blaze quickly spread to 57 Olympia Drive, also known as Olympia Place, a private housing development that primarily houses UMass students.

Although there were no injuries, the 73-unit building was deemed a total loss on Saturday, Nov. 8, leaving approximately 232 residents displaced.

On the morning of Nov. 8, UMass announced that all Olympia Place residents would “have immediate access to all dining commons at no cost.” An emergency resource center opened on campus at noon to help displaced students with medical, housing, clothing, academic and psychological needs. The university also announced they had connected with half of all impacted students by 4 p.m. and were trying to reach the other half on an individual basis.

Although the fire did not take place on campus, “Multiple UMass teams, from public safety to facilities and emergency operations, have been on scene since the fire was first reported.”

At around 6 p.m. on Nov. 8, Amherst Town Manager Paul Bockelman declared a state of emergency, urging residents to conserve water and avoid non-essential water use as “over one million gallons of water have been used” fighting the fires.

The state of emergency was rescinded at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 9, along with a resumption of regular water use as “water reserves have returned to normal.”

The fire began in an unfinished building to the right of Olympia Place. The construction site was demolished by the fire, which then spread quickly to the apartment building.

According to AFD Fire Chief Lindsay Stromgren, the proximity between buildings (approximately 20 feet) and the wind conditions were key factors that led to the building catching on fire. He added that fires transferring from building to building are “not unheard of but uncommon.”

Quan Ho, a junior operations and information management major at UMass, was in his Olympia Place apartment when he smelled smoke at 8 p.m..

“We were playing a game and then the smell [of smoke] comes into the apartment and we just [found] it weird. And then the fire alarm came off. We went out [to] see the big fire,” Ho said at the scene.

At the time, Ho didn’t know when or if he’d be let back into his apartment, but he said he would “pray for better days.”

At approximately 10:25 p.m., smoke and flames could be seen coming from parts of the roof of Olympia Place. Firefighters quickly rushed into apartment windows to begin fighting the fire from the inside.

Diya Bhogesara, a senior finance major at UMass, was at the scene with her best friend, who lived in Olympia Place. The pair came back from the UMass hockey game and were shocked to see the enormity of the fire.

Bhogesara and her friend were unsure at the time when they would be allowed back into the building and hadn’t heard anything from Olympia Place management at the time, saying, “I wish we knew what to do.”

At 6:20 p.m. on Nov. 8, residents of Olympia Place were sent an email from Alex Leguerra Sierra, director of property management with Amherst Innovative Living. Amherst Innovative Living is the property management firm for Olympia Place and other Amherst area complexes.

The email notified residents that the building was “a total loss” and was unsafe to enter, hours after AFD had begun dismantling the building.

Residents were informed in the email that they would receive “fire-displacement costs up to $750.00 per resident,” and that more information about reimbursements be provided at a later date.

A couple of other residents remained at the scene because they had pets still in the building. Pelin Egriboyun, a junior math and computer science major at UMass and resident of Olympia Place, was cat-sitting her sister’s cat and asked firefighters to help rescue them. Around 11:00 p.m., the cat was saved along with two other cats in a separate apartment.

The fire had significantly destroyed the roof of the southeast section by 11:30 p.m. and moved towards the middle section of the complex. Firefighters tried unsuccessfully to put out both of the fires.

By 12:50 a.m., the roof of the apartment complex had been destroyed, and a section of the southeast section had collapsed. The fire had spread from the right side of the roof to the back and middle sections of the building. Belchertown Fire Department arrived to offer further assistance and was able to manage some of the fires in the middle section of the complex.

Firefighters worked through the night but were “hampered by poor water pressure in the area,” Stromgren said.

“The only way to … fight it was using ladder trucks with big deck guns on it, those [use] anywhere from 1000 to 1500 gallons a minute, so that’s a pretty high water demand,” Stromgren said.

The fire hydrants in the area were unable to keep up with that demand, so the firefighters on scene had to do a tanker shuttle to compensate for the pressure.

Stromgren explained, “We had 12 tankers from other communities come and shuttle water from another site up, not near here, to bring water to the site, drop it into a tank and then we were able to supply some other ladder trucks to that.”

Firefighters and trucks from many surrounding towns were present on the scene, including Amherst, Pelham, Hadley, Leverett, Northampton, Brimfield, Spencer, Southbridge, Pittsfield, Granby, Southwick, Charlton, New Ashford, Westover, Whatley and Hampden.

At 1:20 a.m., the whole roof of the complex, except for the front section, was on fire, as well as the fifth floor. Firefighters began fighting the blaze in three sections: the right side, by the original fire, the middle roofing and the far left corner.

Red Cross vehicles arrived shortly after 1 a.m.. According to AFD, Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) and State Fire Marshall investigators were also present.

By the morning of Nov. 8, the roof of the complex had collapsed in several areas and small fires were still present.

The decision was made midday on Saturday that the complex would have to be torn down due to structural damage, and was unsafe for anyone to enter. According to Stromgren, the roof and several floors had collapsed.

“[The firefighters] couldn’t fight the fire inside,” Stromgren said. “So the decision was made to tear it down, it was a safety hazard, and ultimately, the only way we could get to some of the parts that were burning to put the fire out.”

Associated Building Wreckers, a demolition company, began demolishing the northeast side of the building on Nov. 8 at around 1 p.m., with a large demolition crane.

Many residents came back to the site throughout Saturday and Sunday to see the demolition unfold. One student watched with his parents as his first-floor apartment was covered by metal sheeting and debris.

Several residents of Olympia Oaks, the housing development directly behind Olympia Place, also stopped by the site. Olympia Oaks was also impacted by a large fire on Sept. 6, which displaced six residents. The two buildings were less than 1000 feet apart.

By 2 p.m. on Nov. 9, the entire building was demolished but still smoking. Stromgren confirmed that small “pockets of fire” were still burning at 4:40 p.m.. Stromgren expects that crews will work the entire night on Sunday to try to extinguish the remainder.

According to APD and the town, an investigation by the State Fire Marshall’s office, the Amherst Fire Department and the Amherst Police Department is underway, and investigators will be onsite on Monday, Nov. 10.

Governor Maura Healey mentioned the fires on her Facebook. “My heart goes out to the UMass Amherst students and residents impacted by last night’s off-campus fire,” Healey said. “I’m thankful everyone is safe and have reached out to President Meehan and Chancellor Reyes to offer any support the state can provide.”

On Instagram, Chancellor Javier Reyes expressed support for those affected by the tragedy.

“I am … so very proud of the way the UMass community itself has responded to this tragedy — a shining example of UMass spirit.” Reyes said.

“While speaking with parents and students in the emergency resource center, I and other members of the campus leadership reassured them that we will be with them to address immediate needs and until they are fully back on track with solutions for the rest of the semester and the academic year,” Reyes continued. “We are here now, and we will be with them every step of the way.”

In an email sent to faculty and posted on the university website on Nov. 8, Fouad Abd-El-Khalick, provost and senior vice chancellor for academic affairs, said a list of affected students will be shared with college deans.

“The affected students, many of whom have lost their belongings, including laptops and course material, will require academic accommodations as they recover from the fire,” Abd-El-Khalick said. “I ask that you provide these accommodations and work with your students in the coming days to give them the space, support, and time they need.”

Patricia Cardoso-Erase, associate vice chancellor and dean of students, said “the best way our community can help those affected is by contributing to or sharing the Dean of Students Student Care and Emergency Response Fund.”

The fund “collects and distributes financial support for students with emergency needs.”

