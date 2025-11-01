Penalties trip up the UMass hockey team in 3-1 loss to Cornell

Penalties tripped up the No. 13 Massachusetts hockey team on Saturday in a 3-1 loss against No. 20 Cornell. Discipline struggles have been a recent theme for the Minutemen (6-3-0, 0-1 Hockey East), allowing their opponents multiple opportunities on the man advantage while hindering their own offensive opportunities.

“Obviously, our discipline wasn’t good enough,” captain Lucas Ölvestad said. “We had a goal going into this year that we’re [going to] be disciplined and kind of stay out of the box. We’ve been kind of shooting ourselves in the foot so far the past couple games. Just improve on that, just not leaving the decision in the referees’ hands and just playing 5-on-5, we can do a better job there.”

On Saturday, UMass received four of the game’s five penalties, including two assessed just one second apart in the third period, leading to two minutes of 5-on-3 for the Big Red (1-1), who quickly capitalized on their numbers and found the game-winning goal.

“Unfortunately, we took some penalties that we didn’t need to tonight,” head coach Greg Carvel said. “After the whistle, the face off, that was a dagger, to take that two-minute 5-on-3 power play.”

With Nick VanTassell already in the box for the second time in the game, Lukáš Klečka received a penalty for a face off violation with 12 minutes left to play in regulation and the game sitting at a 1-1 stalemate.

Off the face off, Klečka fell forward and used his hand to swat the puck back to his teammates, a hand pass that landed him in the box right alongside VanTassell.

“That’s a European guy that didn’t know that rule,” Carvel said. “You think you’ve covered everything, and then something like that happens and it turns out to be a major turning point in the game. [Klečka] just didn’t know that rule…live and learn.”

Following a strong start in the first period, penalties slowed the Minutemen down. VanTassell committed the first violation for UMass 16 minutes into the second period, over halfway through regulation. After clocking time in the box, the Minutemen only found 11 total shots on target, with Cornell outshooting them through the second and third periods.

Despite the physical style of play characteristic of UMass and its roster boasting the tallest players in the NCAA on average, unless it can limit its time in the box, it could continue to give up vital offensive opportunities and waste time and energy on the penalty kill.

On Friday, the Minutemen were penalized once in each period, and their only two goals in the matchup came on their own man advantages. Although this was its first matchup against a ranked opponent, whose defense effectively limited UMass, the penalties it took disrupted its offensive flow.

“I thought [Saturday] was almost the exact opposite of [Friday],” Carvel said. “Last night, we were better on the special teams, tonight, they were. And I thought we were better 5-on-5 than they were tonight.”

In their past five games, the Minutemen have won all three contests where they took three or fewer penalties in the contest, dropping the matches against Omaha and the Big Red when the team received a cumulative five and four penalties, respectively.

“I feel like we expect a little bit more of ourselves, even though we’ve been winning hockey games,” Ölvestad said. “I feel like we’ve got an extra gear, so [we’re] a little frustrated, but also kind of [excited] to get into conference play. I feel like that’s when you can make up a lot of ground, because we play a lot of great teams. So I think we’re excited for it, [we’ll] have to play desperate.”

UMass returns to Mullins on Thursday, Nov. 6 against the No. 12 Maine Black Bears. The matchup will be streamed on ESPN+.

