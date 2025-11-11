Pepper Escher receives call-up to U-20 women’s national team

On Oct. 20, the Massachusetts women’s soccer team’s goalkeeper Pepper Escher was called up to the U.S. Under-20 women’s national soccer team. The freshman attended the training camp, which started Oct. 22 and returned to Amherst after its conclusion on Oct. 30.

“I was super grateful to have been invited to camp and to compete at that level,” Escher said. “It was an honor to represent the USA crest. It was a surreal experience, the coaching there, the level of play, it was truly a complete other level.”

The Brewster, Mass. native learned how to play faster while under pressure. She also mentioned the energy and competitiveness were on a “whole other level” than she thought existed.

Escher mentioned that it’s been tough not playing a lot for UMass, but the camp showed her how good she truly is and that she deserves to be playing at the national level.

“Being there and having those coaches telling me I’m a top three goalie in the country, that meant the world to me and I never thought I’d make it that far,” Escher said.

The freshman goalkeeper’s only collegiate appearance this season was in the Minutewomen’s game against Western Michigan. Escher entered the matchup to relieve Leah Nisenfeld and played for 28 minutes. During her time in net, she made one save and allowed one goal.

In her return to Amherst, the goalkeeper gained soccer knowledge worth more than playing time. During the camp, she made changes to her playstyle, with mostly technical takeaways from her time in Kansas City. She focused on making changes to where she plays the ball and to find pockets.

Wanting to go into sports management, the freshman hopes that even if she isn’t called back up in the future, this experience will open opportunities for her.

“[Escher’s] biggest attribute, she’s got a big personality and she’s just a really commanding presence,” Head Coach Jason Dowiak said.

Dowiak also commented on her growth in her first months in Amherst, considering she started soccer “later than most.” He hoped that she continued to show her growth with UMass at the camp.

In her childhood, Escher played a variety of sports, including competitive horseback riding and boys’ lacrosse, both have contributed to her career in soccer.

“I wouldn’t have been a goalie if I hadn’t played boys lacrosse,” Escher said. “I started soccer at 11, which is pretty late in comparison to most girls at this level.”

When first trying out she started at forward but was moved to the goal. From there, it was a “roller coaster.” With the skills gained playing other sports, Escher developed new ways to use both her hands and feet as a goalie, helping her become the player she is today.

During her high school career, Escher played for the FC Stars Blue National team and Worcester Academy. At Worcester, she led her team to two New England Conference Championship titles in both 2023 and 2024. In 2024, she led FC Stars to the round of 16 of the ECNL Girls National Playoffs. In 2023, the goalkeeper was named an All-NESCAP Honorable Mention and a Junior All-Star.

“I’m super proud of [Escher], I think this is such an unbelievable opportunity and experience for her,” Dowiak said. “She doesn’t lack confidence, she isn’t shy in any way. I think she’s going to go in there… she has the personality… and has the level of arrogance to show ‘I belong and I’m going to show what I’m capable of.’ We look forward to hopefully seeing some footage from training matches [or] training sessions.”

