Poet Layli Long Soldier speaks at Visiting Writers Series

Long Soldier shares excerpts from upcoming poetry collection
Daniel Estrin
UMass campus – fall 2025
By Charlotte Ribe, Collegian Staff
November 18, 2025

On Nov. 13, Layli Long Soldier, an Oglala Lakota poet and author, shared work from her upcoming poetry collection along with several visual art pieces in front of a full crowd in the Old Chapel at the University of Massachusetts.

The presentation was co-organized by the Visiting Writers Series and Art Sustainability Activism.

The event began with a land acknowledgement and an introduction to Long Soldier’s work by Sophia Lauer, a poetry student in the UMass MFA program.

“As an enrolled member of the Oglala Sioux tribe and by extension a citizen of the Oglala Lakota nation, Layli writes of a dual citizenship in which she says, ‘I must work, I must eat, I must art, I must mother, I must friend, I must listen, I must observe, constantly, I must live,”’ Lauer said.

Long Soldier is the author of the chapbook “Chromosomory” and “Whereas”, which received the National Books Critics Circle award in 2018.

“In many ways, legislature, language and history dictate our lives. But if Layli’s work teaches us anything, it is that they need not dictate our art, nor our resistance,” Lauer said.

Long Soldier began the presentation by sharing poems from her upcoming poetry collection.

“The forms of the poem come from the star quilt pattern,” Long Soldier said. “In our community, with Lakota people, we love to give star quilts for everything … It’s really a symbol of relationship and family.”

Long Soldier also shared an image of her piece “Quilts,” a large visual art piece that displays a poem displayed on diamond-shaped sections of laser-cut paper assembled into a star quilt pattern with copper wire.

Her work explored the need for community and the importance of relationships in surviving grief, among other themes.

Long Soldier ended the presentation with an excerpt from her essay “Now, You Will Listen: Trust Issues with American Schools and the Care of Our Native Children”, which includes photographs of a mixed-media art piece constructed in honor of the 215 Indigenous children whose remains were found at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in Canada.

“It felt strange, as a mother, to look toward the passenger seat of our car and encounter a 500-year sadness along my child’s sweet mouth,” Long Soldier said. “I am supposed to be a person with a command of language, yet I refuse to command anything at moments like this, as ‘this’ is a hanging crystal.”

Nathaniel Pinkham, an MFA in Creative Writing candidate, said he enjoyed Long Soldier’s presentation.

“I’ve been going to [the speaker series] every month, but I wasn’t familiar with them [Long Soldier] before I got here. I liked the poems you could read in any direction,” Pinkham said.

The UMass MFA program’s Visiting Writer Series, which presents emerging and established writers of poetry, fiction and non-fiction, is currently in its 62nd year at UMass.

The Art Sustainability Activism program is a collaboration between the Fine Arts Center, the school of Earth and Sustainability, MFA for poets and writers and the Five College Native American and Indigenous Studies program.

The next installment of the Visiting Writers Series is on Dec. 4 and will feature Jeff Parker, an author and professor who teaches prose in the MFA program.

Charlotte Ribe can be reached at [email protected]

