Red in the Blue ocean

In a place where nearly everyone around me leans left, I’ve learned what it means to stand alone and stay true to myself.

Living in a blue state, attending a blue campus and going to classes with blue bias, I am a single red speck. I see people with very different views than me when it comes to politics, which often makes me feel alone. In a world where politics is embedded in everyday life, I find it hard to make friends or participate in activities outside of the classroom.

At times, this experience can feel isolating. I’m told to conceal my political beliefs and act like someone I’m not. If I start a Trump support rally, I may face academic consequences. Yet Democrat-centered rallies and protests have been allowed freely, even when they cause a disturbance. While these situations are hypothetical for me, these are real stories on other campuses — and very real possibilities for me in this environment.

My experiences in the Five College area have been mixed; too often, I have been called a fascist or a Nazi when I express a single viewpoint. With many of these views taken out of context, I get ridiculed and judged. People assume that being pro-gun means that I support gun violence or that being pro-life means that I oppose women’s rights without asking about my reasoning.

I wear a sweatshirt with a Charlie Kirk quote on it and people give me the side-eye anywhere I go. I’ve been mistreated at businesses, ignored, cursed at and blamed for government problems. In recent months, I went to a store and had a man get in my face screaming that I was a horrible person; it even got physical. Cafe employees have been rude or purposely given me a slightly wrong order. After the Charlie Kirk tragedy, I ordered a meal for online delivery with the name Charlie Kirk to see what would happen. When I received my food, it was smashed and messy.

In almost every experience with someone from the left, they have a closed-minded response, making it even harder to have a civil conversation. Friends who have known me since I first enrolled here turned away when they discovered my political beliefs. I have been told that I should just pretend to hold liberal views to fit in. Ironically, the party of love and acceptance can quickly turn on someone with a different opinion.

While most interactions have been hostile, others remind me that civilized discussions with people from the left are still possible. My own roommate does not share my political or religious beliefs and we get along wonderfully. I don’t judge her for her beliefs and she doesn’t judge me for mine.

When we do talk about politics, it’s conversational and lighthearted. We both listen and can respect the other person’s perspective on issues even if we’re not aiming to convince the other to change their opinion. Through this communication style, we’re able to gain information about the other person’s perspective in ways we wouldn’t have gotten otherwise.

Before I moved to a blue state, family and friends warned me that peer pressure and the environment may influence my political views. Yet, I have experienced the opposite: being politically conservative in a liberal environment has, despite many tests and trials, strengthened my own beliefs.

Each time I am met with anger, judgment and slurs, I maintain my peace. I choose not to be hurt by the way I’m treated and treat people with basic respect and manners even if it is not reciprocated. It is their First Amendment right to have an opinion about me no matter what that opinion is or what they base it on.

With all that said, I will continue being my true self and expressing my beliefs that go against the tide.

