Reserves out of their element for UMass against Northern Illinois

It’s no secret that the Massachusetts football team has struggled with injuries this season. Of 22 opening week starters, just eight were left atop the depth chart heading into Wednesday night’s game against Northern Illinois.

The running back room has been a revolving door, with three different backs leading the Minutemen (0-10, 0-6 Mid-American) in rushing at some point this season. Two of UMass’ opening week starting linebackers suffered season-ending injuries, with one of them making the decision to leave the sport for good. The secondary was so depleted at one point that head coach Joe Harasymiak hopped in to take scout team reps.

The reserves of August have become the key players of November for Minutemen football, and the results have reflected as such. As the training staff tends to more and more injuries, the losing margins widen, with a 45-3 loss to the Huskies (3-7, 2-4 MAC) serving as the depleted lineup’s latest display of losing football.

“I think [the players] did the best they could,” head coach Joe Harasymiak said. “They’re fighting … it [just] doesn’t look great because they’re not ready yet.”

Since linebacker and leading tackler Timmy Hinspeter went down with an injury in mid-October, UMass’ run defense went from up-and-down to dreadful. The unit entered Wednesday after allowing 237 rushing yards to Akron eight days ago, not exactly inspiring confidence that results would improve against a stronger Northern Illinois stable of backs. The Huskies rushers not only feasted on the Minutemen defense, they set season-highs in the process, galloping for 318 yards and four scores.

Some of the UMass players tasked with stopping the multi-faceted Northern Illinois ground game were afterthoughts in the lineup two months ago. Linebacker Donovan Dyson was nowhere to be found on the week one depth chart, and entered Wednesday with nine tackles on the season. The redshirt sophomore doubled his production against the Huskies with nine more, bringing down runners like Chavon Wright and Lazaro Rogers after they got to the second level of the defense.

One of Dyson’s most crucial plays of the night came shortly before halftime. With Northern Illinois threatening to take a 24-point lead, the Minutemen were tasked with stopping the away team on the doorstep of the end zone. On a third-and-goal from the one-yard line, Wright took a direct snap and ran into the trenches, with Dyson the only obstacle between him and a touchdown. The linebacker tried to use his momentum to push Wright backwards, but the running back kept his legs churning and carried the defender in for six.

“I think the [Northern Illinois] backs are really good,” Harasymiak said. “They’re tough to tackle … they’re downhill, they’re physical.”

While the UMass secondary was rarely tested, a couple of the Huskies’ six completions picked on reserve defensive backs. Brennen Bailey opened 2025 as a backup cornerback, but the former Division II transfer has played more in recent weeks due to secondary members going down. On a first-and-10 midway through the third quarter, freshman quarterback Brady Davidson decided to throw one of the first deep balls of Northern Illinois’ night, testing Bailey against starting wideout Gary Givens III.

The sophomore was a step behind the whole way through, and as Givens came down with a perfectly thrown ball in the back of the end zone, all Bailey could do was watch. The 31-yard score was the final touchdown of the night and a way for the Huskies to show a national audience that they could shine in Amherst no matter what the play call was.

On the other side of the ball, the Minutemen wide receiver room has shown no more stability than the running backs this season. T.Y. Harding only played in the opener before he was ruled out for the year, and leading receiver Jacquon Gibson missed three weeks with his own injury. Before the game, five UMass wideouts had between 70 and 200 receiving yards on the season, making the search for Gibson’s primary running mate a never-ending one.

Against Northern Illinois, walk-on wideout Dallas Elliott was given the most reps of his collegiate career. The local Leeds, Mass., product lined up on the outside for a good chunk of the game and saw four targets.

The first pass thrown his way came midway through the second quarter. Brandon Rose dropped back and recognized that the 6-foot-2 receiver had created separation 15 yards downfield. The Utah transfer threw a bit of a high ball, but a catchable one nonetheless, that bounced off Elliott’s hands for an incompletion.

That drop certainly wasn’t egregious, but Elliott’s final play of the day deflated the sparse McGuirk Alumni Stadium crowd. With 6:30 to play and the game all but decided, the Minutemen were on the outskirts of the red zone, prepared to score their first points. On second-and-4, a Rose pump fake to the sideline caused a Huskies defensive back to bite, leaving Elliott running free toward the left pylon.

Rose lobbed up a ball to Elliott, and while it seemed like he could have caught the ball in stride, he instead leapt to grab it. His efforts led to the ball lodging on the outskirts of his fingertips, bouncing out of his hands as he hit the ground. Scoring the touchdown would have done nothing to change UMass’ fortunes, but it could have been a highlight for the team in a game where those were largely void.

With just two games left in 2025, what’s normally a sprint to the finish line has turned into more of a limp for Harasymiak’s squad. The Minutemen remain a part of midweek MACtion next week with a game Tuesday, Nov. 18 against Ohio. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. on CBS Sports Network.

Dean Wendel