Massachusetts Daily Collegian
Seniors lead the way for UMass men’s soccer in feisty Senior Day loss

Graduate student JP Mbuthia and senior Matt Cence combine for both Minutemen goals
Julian Sevillano
Daily Collegian (2025)
Byline photo of James Rust
By James Rust, Assistant Sports Editor
November 1, 2025

After the fanfare of Senior Day, as every senior and graduate student lined up at midfield, the Massachusetts men’s soccer team’s veterans fittingly led the way in its 3-2 loss to Kansas City.

Senior Matt Cence assisted graduate transfer JP Mbuthia twice on Saturday, accounting for both UMass (6-5-6, 1-3-2 Summit League) goals. Both goals were created by Cence’s ability to maneuver through and around Roos (10-2-4, 4-1 Summit) defenders.

Mbuthia scored his sixth and seventh goals of the season to give the Minutemen an early 2-0 lead off very similar plays: Cence dribbled down the wing, drawing the attention of the Kansas City backline before making a difficult pass to the Robert Morris transfer right on his foot inside the six. For a player who averages almost a goal a game, those scoring opportunities are easy finishes.

“We missed [Mbuthia] for a couple of games,” head coach Fran O’Leary said. “I think he’s proven that he is a very, very good Division I forward.”

Cence’s mix of creation and finishing has been at the forefront of UMass’ attack this season, with much of the offense flowing through him at midfield. In his fourth year with the Minutemen, the senior tallied four goals and six assists.

“[Cence’s] been great,” O’Leary said. “He’s got unique ability, fantastic pace, fantastic dribbling ability. He’s a terrific young talent.”

UMass maintained its two-goal lead off the efforts of an experienced backline, led by center backs Brad Moccio and Matt Fordham. Both graduate students consistently showed the poise and steadiness necessary for quality defending, while also picking out opportunities to join the attack.

Seven minutes into the second half, with the Minutemen leading 2-1, the Roos built out of the back, stringing together several passes across midfield and pushing towards the UMass goal. Elie Kisoka made a well-timed run into the box with no resistance, and with a through-ball approaching, Kansas City looked to have a high-danger scoring opportunity.

Right as the ball was sent through, however, Fordham broke from the near post and closed the gap on Kisoka. Before the senior forward could even get a touch, Fordham undercut the pass and took it the other way.

Seniors Alex Brown and Joseph Bianco also provided a strong defensive presence. Brown’s clearances forced the Roos to have to reset and re-enter the attacking third, giving time for the Minutemen to regain their shape and defend. Bianco constantly cut through and behind the Kansas City defense, creating several scoring chances off through balls that he couldn’t quite control.

With 11 seniors returning from last year’s Elite Eight run, expectations were high entering the season for UMass. The Minutemen entered the season as the No. 8 team in the nation but are now unranked and currently sit at No. 4 the Summit League, needing favorable results from games outside of their control to make the postseason.

Despite an up-and-down season, Saturday’s effort showed what this senior class has looked like when firing on all cylinders: persistent defending, creative playmaking and a high level of compete.

“Some of these guys have been with us for five years, others for four years, and some new lads have come in with the way with the way college sports is nowadays,” O’Leary said. “They’re all great guys. They’re all going to be big successes in life. Many of them were part of a team last year that’s one of the best teams in UMass history.”

“Right now our thoughts are with the guys that have given us great service over the last few years.”

James Rust can be reached at [email protected] and followed on X @James__Rust.

