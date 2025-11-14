SGA attempts talks of RSO funding reform

The University of Massachusetts Student Government Association (SGA) held its seventh meeting of the school year in the Student Union’s Cape Cod lounge on Nov. 12 at 6:30 p.m.

The Senate tackled updating the organization’s funding practices, approved funding for upcoming Registered Student Organization (RSO) events and showed support for the Build Resilient Infrastructure to Generate Higher Education Transformation Act (BRIGHT).

At the beginning of the meeting, the senate considered S.35, a proposed motion sponsored by Darren Truong, Chair of the Ways and Means Committee, to amend Title VI of the SGA constitution and general bylaws to improve clarity and make the future financial system easier to read.

“The SGA practices for funding have been out of date, so there was a big need to update funding practices and make sure they work for everyone’s needs,” Cass Melo, Chair of the Academic Oversight Committee, said.

Leo Nguyen, Chair of the Finance Subcommittee, introduced a motion to lower the SGA budget from 8% to 7.5% of allocations and cap possible increases of the SGA budget at a 1% increase of Student Affairs Trust Fund (SATF) revenue. The SGA manages the SATF, which provides funding for RSO’s and agencies across campus.

The 0.5% change in budget was seen as arbitrary by members of the senate who opposed the amendment.

Vice President Gianna Naulivou saw the amendment “as a trivial change,” and said “more money in the SGA budget gives us more money to respond to things, including tragedies like the Olympia fire.”

After Naulivou’s comments, a motion to end the debate was called. The amendment failed to pass.

Next on the agenda, the Senate looked at a motion approving funding for the Arab Cultural Associations’ (ACA) upcoming Arab Cultural Night. The ACA requested $13,150 in funding from SGA’s Democracy Inclusion and Action (DIA) fund to be spent on catering for the event. DIA disperses grants for campus events, initiatives and projects.

The motion passed in the senate unanimously. Arab Cultural Night will be held on Dec. 5 in the Student Union Ballroom.

The following business addressed in the meeting considered motion S.38, a funding request of $16,493 from the DIA fund, for the SGA multicultural night. Multicultural night is an annual event that celebrates the different cultures of students on campus.

President Michael Borowski said that “[multicultural night] offers the opportunity for all cultural organizations to get together under one roof … spreading their culture with the rest of cultural organizations.”

Approximately half of the SGA’s revenue fund is being used for multicultural night. The senate voted to pass the funding request. Multicultural night will be held in the Campus Center Auditorium on Dec. 12 at 6 p.m.

A resolution in support of the BRIGHT Act and advocacy for earmarked funding for UMass deferred maintenance projects was brought forth by Melo. The BRIGHT Act, proposed by Governor Maura Healey, is currently in the Massachusetts legislature. The act will allocate $2.5 billion in order modernize infrastructure at UMass, state universities and community colleges.

Secretary of University Policy Jacob Nevins, Secretary Peter Stanley and Student Trustee Ava Marino have recently been working on how to reopen Memorial Hall, which has been closed since 2020 because of disrepair and old age.

“It’s part of a much larger issue on campus,” Nevins said.

Nevins added that UMass has $1.77 billion in deferred maintenance and that the campus needs that amount in order to get buildings up to code.

The Senate also appointed Urja Dahmi as Chair of the Committee on Constitutional Affairs and Reform. The committee will consist of senators Melo, Morgan Kim, Darren Truong, Esther Onyeka, William Hood, Leo Nguyen, Derin Gollu, Abby Fechisso, Djamecha Belai and Lauren Schoote. Borowski, Naulivou, Peter Stanley and Nevins were appointed as ex officio members of the committee.

The Senate will meet next on Nov. 19 at 6:30 p.m. in the Student Union Cape Cod Lounge.

