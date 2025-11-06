SGA votes on adding space for student graffiti

The sixth meeting of the Student Government Association (SGA) of the University of Massachusetts occurred on Nov. 5 at 6:30 p.m. in the Cape Cod lounge in the Student Union. SGA discussed plans to add another place for student graffiti art besides the wall in Central residential area, combating food insecurity on campus as well as a possible replacement for iClickers.

One of the main motions under unfinished business was a sponsorship by Chair of Outreach and Development Committee Morgan Kim. Kim proposed a resolution for student art expression on campus, aimed at allowing students to have another place to do graffiti freely besides the wall in Central.

“I live in Central … I think it’s really cool,” Kim said, mentioning that the graffiti wall is “the highlight of people’s day.”

Kim said that he talked to people on campus and that people have been asking about making it a bigger space.

Kim explained that he would love to make more space for more installations to support student art on campus and that a designated space will make other spaces cleaner and less likely to get graffiti on them.

While facilities have not been contacted about a new space on campus designated for graffiti, Kim explained that he would “love to talk to them about it.”

The resolution ended up being passed for another dedicated spot on campus for art and graffiti, with a rate of 89.92% out of 173 voters in favor of having another place to do art on campus besides the wall in Central, according to the SGA Consultation Results Report.

Following the vote, officer reports for the meeting occurred, where Student Trustee Ava Marino mentioned that she received an email from the board of education including graphics and numbers that depicted students dropping out of UMass after their first year. A majority of these students were Black and Hispanic and/or Latinx students.

Marino said that she would contact the Center for Multicultural Student Success (CMASS) about this information.

Jacob Nevins, the secretary of university policy, discussed a new course scheduling policy that would move classes outside less desirable class locations and “lots of updating of these buildings.”

It was also announced by Nevins that the administration has agreed to replace iClickers, a tool used by professors for attendance and response in large lecture halls. Top Hat, an iClicker alternative, is to replace it in the next couple weeks. By next fall, SGA believes that iClickers will be completely phased out.

Following this motion, President Michael Borowski addressed food insecurity problems on campus, explaining that “more than 1 in 3 students” are skipping meals due to food insecurity.

He argued that students cannot focus without nutritious meals.

The SGA voted for and passed the mission to move towards food security.

The seventh SGA senate meeting of the year will be held in the Cape Code Lounge on Nov. 12 at 6:30 p.m..

Isabella Kosiba can be reached at [email protected].